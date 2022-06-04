Motorcyclist, 27, dies following one-vehicle crash in Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 27-year-old motorcyclist has died following a one-vehicle crash in Moray.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the unclassified Dallas to Knockando road near Tapp Farm on Saturday morning.

The incident, involving a a blue Yamaha R6 motorcycle, happened on the single-track road around 10.30am.

Despite the efforts of emergency crews, the 27-year-old male rider died of his injuries.

An investigation has now been launched to establish the events leading up to the single-vehicle crash.

Sergeant Peter Henderson of the road policing department said: “Our thoughts are with the male’s family and friends at this sad time.”

The Moray road was closed for some time as investigations were carried out at the scene.

Police and paramedics were both in attendance.

Officers have now issued an appeal to motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid them with their inquiries.

Sgt Henderson added: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this collision and I appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the vehicle to get in touch.

“Likewise if anyone believes they may have captured dashcam footage of the vehicle which could assist our enquiries I urge you to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number PS 20220604-1276.