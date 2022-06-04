Motorcyclist, 27, dies following one-vehicle crash in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Motorcyclist, 27, dies following one-vehicle crash in Moray

By Michelle Henderson
June 4, 2022, 9:27 pm Updated: June 5, 2022, 12:12 pm
Police have launched an investigation after a 27-year-old motorcyclist died in a one-vehicle crash in Moray. Picture by Brian Smith.
Police have launched an investigation after a 27-year-old motorcyclist died in a one-vehicle crash in Moray. Picture by Brian Smith.

A 27-year-old motorcyclist has died following a one-vehicle crash in Moray.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the unclassified Dallas to Knockando road near Tapp Farm on Saturday morning.

The incident, involving a a blue Yamaha R6 motorcycle, happened on the single-track road around 10.30am.

Despite the efforts of emergency crews, the 27-year-old male rider died of his injuries.

An investigation has now been launched to establish the events leading up to the single-vehicle crash.

Sergeant Peter Henderson of the road policing department said: “Our thoughts are with the male’s family and friends at this sad time.”

The Moray road was closed for some time as investigations were carried out at the scene.

Police and paramedics were both in attendance.

Officers have now issued an appeal to motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid them with their inquiries.

Sgt Henderson added: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this collision and I appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the vehicle to get in touch.

“Likewise if anyone believes they may have captured dashcam footage of the vehicle which could assist our enquiries I urge you to come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number PS 20220604-1276.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal