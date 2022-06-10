Outdoor contemporary dance and performance festival returns to celebrate Moray coastline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Outdoor contemporary dance and performance festival returns to celebrate Moray coastline

By Lauren Robertson
June 10, 2022, 4:57 pm Updated: June 10, 2022, 5:03 pm

Rise 2022 is returning to Findhorn for a day of outdoor contemporary dance and performance events.

The festival, organised by Dance North, will this year celebrate self and landscape from the Moray coastline, connecting the community to its surroundings.

Locals and visitors can enjoy three events taking place across Findhorn on Saturday.

Threaded Fine was choreographed by Rosemary Lee and features 24 dancers from the age of nine to 76.

Each dancer will perform the same solo routine in order of age, starting with the youngest and ending with the oldest, bringing their own unique style to the piece.

The performance will take place on the Dancing Green between noon and 5pm.

From 6.30pm, Dancing on the Inside will be screened in Universal Hall.

The collection of films celebrates the legacy of Simon Fildes, an international award-winning Scottish filmmaker, producer and curator with close links to Dance North.

In LOStheULTRAMAR, Mexican dance company Foco alAire will invite passers-by to get involved in their performance.

Starting at 8pm in the park, the piece aims to interact with the public to celebrate community and togetherness.

Tickets can be purchased for individual events or for the full day on a pay what you can basis.

Foco alAire hit the streets of Elgin today to give the public a sneak peek of their upcoming performance: 

Performers outside St Giles. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT.
The festival takes place in Findhorn. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT.
A member of Foco alAire. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT.
A member of Foco alAire. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT.
Mexican dance company Foco alAire. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT.
Foco alAire doing a teaser performance in Elgin. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT.
Preparation for Rise 2022. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT.
Members of the community will be encouraged to join in. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT.
Performance in Elgin. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT.
Rise 2022 takes place on Saturday. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT.
Performing in Elgin. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT.
Foco alAire will perform in Findhorn on Saturday. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT.
Mexican dance group Foco alAire. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT.
The festival celebrates contemporary performance. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT.
The festival features three unique events. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT.
Getting ready for the festival. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT.
People enjoying Foco alAire.’s performance. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT.
The performance encourages the public to get involved. Picture by Jason Hedges/DCT.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]