Outdoor contemporary dance and performance festival returns to celebrate Moray coastline

Rise 2022 is returning to Findhorn for a day of outdoor contemporary dance and performance events.

The festival, organised by Dance North, will this year celebrate self and landscape from the Moray coastline, connecting the community to its surroundings.

Locals and visitors can enjoy three events taking place across Findhorn on Saturday.

Threaded Fine was choreographed by Rosemary Lee and features 24 dancers from the age of nine to 76.

Each dancer will perform the same solo routine in order of age, starting with the youngest and ending with the oldest, bringing their own unique style to the piece.

The performance will take place on the Dancing Green between noon and 5pm.

From 6.30pm, Dancing on the Inside will be screened in Universal Hall.

The collection of films celebrates the legacy of Simon Fildes, an international award-winning Scottish filmmaker, producer and curator with close links to Dance North.

In LOStheULTRAMAR, Mexican dance company Foco alAire will invite passers-by to get involved in their performance.

Starting at 8pm in the park, the piece aims to interact with the public to celebrate community and togetherness.

Tickets can be purchased for individual events or for the full day on a pay what you can basis.

Foco alAire hit the streets of Elgin today to give the public a sneak peek of their upcoming performance: