Refer yourself to Standards Commission or face no confidence vote Moray Council convener told

Moray Council’s new convener is under pressure to refer himself to the Standards Commission or face a vote of no confidence.

An open letter signed by 13 councillors has been sent to Marc Macrae outlining their “grave concern” at his appointment as civic head, and the “reputationally damaging” impact it could have for the local authority.

One councillor has called for him to stand down as convener.

Mr Macrae was voted in as civic head last month as part of the minority Conservative administration.

There are 26 elected members in the council including 11 Conservatives, eight SNP, three Labour, two independents, one Green and one Liberal Democrat.

The letter comes after former Tory councillor for Elgin North Frank Brown – a party colleague who served from 2017 to May this year with Mr Macrae – said the new convener was not a “fit and proper person” to hold that role after complaints were made about his behaviour.

He stepped down as chairman of the audit and scrutiny committee three years ago.

Mr Macrae, who is councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde, said he was not proud of his behaviour and apologised.

Signed by eight SNP councillors, three Labour and two independents the letter says “numerous warnings” were given by political groups and individual councillors to Conservative group co-leaders, Neil McLennan and Kathleen Robertson, about Mr Macrae’s conduct.

He now has five working days to refer himself to the Standards Commission or face a vote of no confidence at the next meeting of the full council on June 29.

The letter said: “Since that inaugural meeting of the new council and the formation of the new administration there have been further reports in the press highlighting those serious concerns and, indeed, revealing concerns over additional incidents within the previous Conservative group, which are clearly reputationally damaging for Moray Council.

“We are of the firm view that on the basis of the information reported you are not a fit and proper person to hold the role of convener and act as civic head in our region.

‘Grave concern’

“It is with great regret that we must, therefore, ask that you refer yourself to the Standards Commission for investigation of the conduct issues relating to actions involving both staff and other councillors.”

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross, who is one of the 13 signatories, raised issues about Mr Macrae with the co-leaders.

He said: “I’m a long-standing councillor with a lot of experience. I gave the co-leaders my opinion and they disregarded it.

“Nothing would please me more than to see a settled council and I feel it’s important we work together.

“But it’s important if we’re to work together that people listen.

“They knew the background from members of their own party and some of the senior figures in the council.

“All said he wasn’t appropriate to be the figurehead of Moray Council.”

Mr Ross added members felt they were left with no other option than to call on Mr Macrae to refer himself to the Standards Commission or face a vote of no confidence.

He said: “I don’t get any satisfaction form this.

“I really do wish the administration well, and I think all of us do.

Do the honourable thing and stand down

“But they didn’t need to dig a hole for themselves, and that’s what they’ve done.

“The honourable thing for Marc Macrae to do is to stand down.”

SNP group co-leader Graham Leadbitter felt it was clear from press reports and conversations with councillors there is great concern about Mr Macrae’s past conduct.

He said: “As a consequence councillor Macrae is not a fit and proper person to be the civic head of Moray and be convener of the council.

“These concerns were raised by councillors from different political parties including his own, yet the Conservative group proposed him as convener.

“There is no other realistic option than for him to refer himself to the Standards Commission or face a vote of no confidence.”

Leader of the Labour group John Divers also aired reservations about Mr Macrae’s suitability as council convener.

He said: “I raised concerns prior to the council meeting when the administration was formed with the co-leaders, and I’ve raised it since.

“They’ve not listened.

“It gives me great concern that we have a convener that has this behind them.

“He’s been given five working days to refer himself to the Standards Commission.

“If not there will be a vote of no confidence.

“The next move lies with him.”

Mr Macrae and the Conservative party have been asked for comment.

A full list of councillors putting their name to the open letter sent to Moray Council convener Marc Macrae:

Neil Cameron, SNP

Theresa Coull, SNP

John Cowe, independent

John Divers, Labour

Jérémie Fernandes, SNP

Juli Harris, SNP

Sandy Keith, Labour

Scott Lawrence, SNP

Graham Leadbitter, SNP

Shona Morrison, SNP

Derek Ross, independent

Sonya Warren, SNP

Ben Williams, Labour

