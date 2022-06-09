‘Let it lie’, Moray councillors told over concerns new convener is not fit for the job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘Let it lie’, Moray councillors told over concerns new convener is not fit for the job

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
June 9, 2022, 6:00 am
An open letter has been sent to Moray Council convener Marc Macrae calling on him to refer himself to the Standards Commission or face a vote of no confidence. Picture by JASON HEDGES
An open letter has been sent to Moray Council convener Marc Macrae calling on him to refer himself to the Standards Commission or face a vote of no confidence. Picture by JASON HEDGES

Councillors concerned over the conduct of the new Moray Council convener have been told to come up with more evidence or ‘let it lie’.

A total of 13 elected members signed an open letter sent to Marc Macrae calling for him to refer himself to the Standards Commission or face a vote of no confidence.

They have “grave concern” at his appointment as civic head after Frank Brown, a former Conservative colleague of the Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor, said he was not a fit and proper person to be convener because of complaints made about his behaviour.

One councillor has since called for Mr Macrae to stand down as civic head.

Mr Macrae issued a statement saying he was not proud of his actions and had apologised.

Co-leader of Moray Council Neil McLennan.

In response to the letter Conservative co-leader of the council Neil McLennan has challenged the 13 elected members. He said they should either find more evidence of wrongdoing or close the door on the matter.

He said: “The call from opposition councillors for Marc Macrae to refer himself to the Standards Commission is rather odd, given that the conduct they object to has already been looked into with no further action taken at the time.

“Of course … if they have further allegations and substantiated evidence of poor behaviour, then that’s a different matter entirely. I’d encourage them to present these to the Standards Commission.

“But if they don’t, I’d urge them, politely, to let the matter lie.

“Councillor Macrae has apologised for his past behaviour, and has promised there will be no repeat of it.

‘Let the matter lie’

“He is an extremely popular local councillor – as last month’s election result proved. I believe he now deserves the opportunity to get on with his role as council convener.”

Mr Macrae was voted in as civic head last month as part of the minority Conservative administration.

There are 26 elected members in the council. This includes 11 Conservatives, eight SNP, three Labour, two independents, one Green and one Liberal Democrat.

Signed by eight SNP councillors, three Labour and two independents, the letter says “numerous warnings” were given by political groups and individuals to Conservative group co-leaders, Mr McLennan and Kathleen Robertson, about Mr Macrae’s behaviour.

The letter, sent on Tuesday (June 7) gives the convener five working days to refer himself to the Standards commission. It warns if he doesn’t, he faces a vote of no confidence at the next meeting of the full council.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]