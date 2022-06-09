‘Let it lie’, Moray councillors told over concerns new convener is not fit for the job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors concerned over the conduct of the new Moray Council convener have been told to come up with more evidence or ‘let it lie’.

A total of 13 elected members signed an open letter sent to Marc Macrae calling for him to refer himself to the Standards Commission or face a vote of no confidence.

They have “grave concern” at his appointment as civic head after Frank Brown, a former Conservative colleague of the Fochabers Lhanbryde councillor, said he was not a fit and proper person to be convener because of complaints made about his behaviour.

One councillor has since called for Mr Macrae to stand down as civic head.

Mr Macrae issued a statement saying he was not proud of his actions and had apologised.

In response to the letter Conservative co-leader of the council Neil McLennan has challenged the 13 elected members. He said they should either find more evidence of wrongdoing or close the door on the matter.

He said: “The call from opposition councillors for Marc Macrae to refer himself to the Standards Commission is rather odd, given that the conduct they object to has already been looked into with no further action taken at the time.

“Of course … if they have further allegations and substantiated evidence of poor behaviour, then that’s a different matter entirely. I’d encourage them to present these to the Standards Commission.

“But if they don’t, I’d urge them, politely, to let the matter lie.

“Councillor Macrae has apologised for his past behaviour, and has promised there will be no repeat of it.

‘Let the matter lie’

“He is an extremely popular local councillor – as last month’s election result proved. I believe he now deserves the opportunity to get on with his role as council convener.”

Mr Macrae was voted in as civic head last month as part of the minority Conservative administration.

There are 26 elected members in the council. This includes 11 Conservatives, eight SNP, three Labour, two independents, one Green and one Liberal Democrat.

Signed by eight SNP councillors, three Labour and two independents, the letter says “numerous warnings” were given by political groups and individuals to Conservative group co-leaders, Mr McLennan and Kathleen Robertson, about Mr Macrae’s behaviour.

The letter, sent on Tuesday (June 7) gives the convener five working days to refer himself to the Standards commission. It warns if he doesn’t, he faces a vote of no confidence at the next meeting of the full council.