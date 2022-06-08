Horrified bystanders rush to save drowning fisherman pulled into sea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been saved from drowning by members of the public after he was swept into the sea by a wave while fishing in Portknockie, near Buckie.

The Coastguard was alerted to the incident at 7.43pm this evening.

Coastal teams from Buckie and Portsoy were immediately called to assist, arriving at 8.13pm.

By this time, the man had been pulled out of the water by members of the public.

They threw a nearby crail pot that was attached to a line for the fisherman to grab onto.

He was then dragged to a ladder and he climbed to safety on the breakwater.

An ambulance arrived on scene at 8.16pm.

The fisherman was found to be uninjured.

The ambulance crew made sure the man was well and warmed him up, before he was discharged without going to hospital.

Pulled into the sea

A Coastguard spokesman said: “We were called to assist a man who was pulled into the sea by a wave.

“He was witnessed being pulled into the water by around four members of the public who were in the area.

“They alerted emergency services.”

He continued: “He was rescued by the bystanders who had him on top of the breakwater by the time the Coastguard team arrived.

“They arrived on scene at 8.13pm, and we had an ambulance on scene at 8.16pm.”

The Coastguard confirmed that he was discharged by the ambulance crew by 9pm.