Teachers in Moray: Permanent posts needed to attract staff

Newly-qualified teacher jobs in Moray that cannot be filled could be offered as full-time permanent posts, it has emerged.

Members of the education, children’s and leisure services committee discussed the issue this week.

They were originally asked to nod through that the vacant graduate roles should be advertised as temporary main grade posts.

But instead, councillors unanimously agreed the jobs should be put out as full-time permanent roles.

In March, the council agreed extra education funding from the Scottish Government should be used to apply for 21 additional newly qualified teachers, 13 for secondary schools and eight in primaries.

These were over and above the five newly-qualified teachers for secondary and 13 primary ones Moray Council had already sought to start in the 2022-2023 school year.

However, seven of the secondary roles have not been filled.

Problem attracting teachers to Moray

As a decision was made within the last six months to use the extra funding for the temporary jobs, standing orders were changed.

The material change of personnel caused by the elections allowed that to happen.

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross wanted the posts to be advertised as permanent and full-time.

He said: “This is about stability, consistency and continuity and is about raising attainment.

“Especially after Covid, we need to have suitably qualified staff in front of pupils.

“People are not going to come to Moray on a part-time or temporary basis for a job.

‘Stability, consistency and continuity’

“We need to be looking for full-time permanent positions to attract the right candidates.”

Secondary school representative Susan Slater to the committee there was already a problem attracting teachers to Moray.

She said: “We’re going to be in a position with non-subject specialists in front of pupils if we’re advertising temporary posts.

“We can’t get permanent posts filled.

“We have maths vacancies we haven’t been able to fill so we’re highly unlikely to be able to fill temporary posts.

“People will not relocate to Moray on a short-term basis for a job that has no stability.”

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith agreed with Mr Ross.

He said: “There might be a reasonable expectation as a newly qualified teacher coming to Moray there would be permanent posts thereafter.

“We’re coming up against this wall where we’re not offering permanent contracts. That can further impact on and make it more difficult to recruit in the longer term.”

The decision needs to be ratified by full council, and will become a budget pressure for the local authority.

