Extra Moray cash to be used to give 149 pupils music lessons – and bring back the bagpipes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bagpipes, piano and guitar will be on offer to children in Moray again as the council works to clear a music lessons waiting list backlog.

Moray Council will use an additional £35,000 in the next school year to help youngsters start lessons.

Members of the education, children’s and leisure services committee agreed this week on how to use the Scottish Government funding.

The aim is to get the 149 pupils currently on the waiting list to start music lessons.

There will be a focus on introducing new instruments that are not currently taught. This includes piano, guitar, ukulele, bagpipes and drums as well as singing lessons.

The money will also be used to buy more equipment and materials.

‘Universal language of mankind’

However, it is not known if the extended tuition will continue after June next year. The council would have to make a commitment to fund it to continue.

The local authority’s music team is currently delivering brass, string, woodwind and percussion lessons to 662 children.

A consultation on how the funds should be allocated received 406 responses from children, parents, carers, head teachers and principal teachers of music.

One pupil said lessons should be free and open to all as music is “the universal language of mankind.”

Guitar, piano, bagpipes, drumming and voice were the most requested areas of learning.

Some called for an expanded service for all pupils, and others wanted better communication.

SNP councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren asked if there were plans to liaise with pipe bands and other groups in the area, and look at the potential for sponsorship.

She said: “They’re already doing good work in communities, and there are several really good pipe bands offering good teaching.

“There are bands, brass bands and orchestras that give phenomenally good performances.

“They are outstanding and we have outstanding players.

“Can we attract sponsorship from businesses and other places that would add into this fund?”

£35k hits the right note

Sport and culture service manager Kim Slater told the meeting it was the aim of the music instruction team to work more with local groups including pipe bands.

She said: “That will certainly be the intention as we have limitations with our own resources.

“And we’re always keen to look at alternative opportunities in sponsorship.”

The decision will go to the corporate committee for final approval.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated new Facebook page HERE