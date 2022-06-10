Extra Moray cash to be used to give 149 pupils music lessons – and bring back the bagpipes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Extra Moray cash to be used to give 149 pupils music lessons – and bring back the bagpipes

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
June 10, 2022, 6:00 am
More pupils in Moray are expected to be offered music tuition.
More pupils in Moray are expected to be offered music tuition.

Bagpipes, piano and guitar will be on offer to children in Moray again as the council works to clear a music lessons waiting list backlog.

Moray Council will use an additional £35,000 in the next school year to help youngsters start lessons.

Members of the education, children’s and leisure services committee agreed this week on how to use the Scottish Government funding.

The aim is to get the 149 pupils currently on the waiting list to start music lessons.

Pipers at Inverness Highland Games in 2019. Picture by Sandy McCook.

There will be a focus on introducing new instruments that are not currently taught. This includes piano, guitar, ukulele, bagpipes and drums as well as singing lessons.

The money will also be used to buy more equipment and materials.

‘Universal language of mankind’

However, it is not known if the extended tuition will continue after June next year. The council would have to make a commitment to fund it to continue.

The local authority’s music team is currently delivering brass, string, woodwind and percussion lessons to 662 children.

A consultation on how the funds should be allocated received 406 responses from children, parents, carers, head teachers and principal teachers of music.

One pupil said lessons should be free and open to all as music is “the universal language of mankind.”

Guitar, piano, bagpipes, drumming and voice were the most requested areas of learning.

Some called for an expanded service for all pupils, and others wanted better communication.

Buckie ward councillor Sonya Warren.

SNP councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren asked if there were plans to liaise with pipe bands and other groups in the area, and look at the potential for sponsorship.

She said: “They’re already doing good work in communities, and there are several really good pipe bands offering good teaching.

“There are bands, brass bands and orchestras that give phenomenally good performances.

“They are outstanding and we have outstanding players.

“Can we attract sponsorship from businesses and other places that would add into this fund?”

£35k hits the right note

Sport and culture service manager Kim Slater told the meeting it was the aim of the music instruction team to work more with local groups including pipe bands.

She said: “That will certainly be the intention as we have limitations with our own resources.

“And we’re always keen to look at alternative opportunities in sponsorship.”

The decision will go to the corporate committee for final approval.

