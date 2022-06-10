Resurfacing works to be carried out in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Elgin town centre road will be shut overnight next week for resurfacing work.

The stretch, which forms part of the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road, will be closed between the Northfield and Dr Gray’s roundabouts.

Work will be carried out between 7.30pm and 6am for three days from Wednesday, June 15.

It is due to be completed by 6am on Saturday, June 18.

For safety reasons, the A96 between Northfield Roundabout and Wittet Drive will be closed with a diversion in place.

Motorists will be advised to leave the Northfield roundabout and travel along the A941 before turning right onto Wards Road and turning right onto Wittet Drive.

Motorists can then turn left back onto the A96 and carry on their journey.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This £30,000 investment from Transport Scotland has been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A96 for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements by carrying out the works overnight and by removing traffic management out with working hours.

“We thank motorists for the patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.”

To find out how this will affect your journey visit the Traffic Scotland website.