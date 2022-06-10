Resurfacing works to be carried out in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Resurfacing works to be carried out in Elgin

By Ross Hempseed
June 10, 2022, 10:49 am Updated: June 10, 2022, 1:54 pm
Access to Dr Grays Roundabout will be limited due to resurfacing work on the A96. Picture by Gordon Lennox
Access to Dr Grays Roundabout will be limited due to resurfacing work on the A96. Picture by Gordon Lennox

An Elgin town centre road will be shut overnight next week for resurfacing work.

The stretch, which forms part of the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road, will be closed between the Northfield and Dr Gray’s roundabouts.

Work will be carried out between 7.30pm and 6am for three days from Wednesday, June 15.

It is due to be completed by 6am on Saturday, June 18.

For safety reasons, the A96 between Northfield Roundabout and Wittet Drive will be closed with a diversion in place.

Motorists will be advised to leave the Northfield roundabout and travel along the A941 before turning right onto Wards Road and turning right onto Wittet Drive.

Motorists can then turn left back onto the A96 and carry on their journey.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This £30,000 investment from Transport Scotland has been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A96 for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements by carrying out the works overnight and by removing traffic management out with working hours.

“We thank motorists for the patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96.”

To find out how this will affect your journey visit the Traffic Scotland website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]