Kite surfer taken to hospital after an incident near Burghead

A kite surfer has been taken to hospital after being injured while at sea.

The surfer had become injured on his own equipment, before he made his way to shore at Burghead.

The Moray Coastguard team were asked to attend by the ambulance service.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Coastguard said: “We were called at 4.20pm to assist a kite surfer who had hurt his leg on his own equipment near to Burghead.

Patient was taken to hospital

“We tasked a team to assist the man while the ambulance service arrived.

“The ambulance arrived and the patient was taken to hospital.”

He added: “Our involvement in the incident was finished by 5.15pm.”

Burghead is a well known place on the Moray coast for surfing and swimming.