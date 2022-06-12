Kite surfer taken to hospital after an incident near Burghead By Louise Glen June 12, 2022, 8:59 pm Updated: June 12, 2022, 9:02 pm 0 Burghead. Supplied by Google. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A kite surfer has been taken to hospital after being injured while at sea. The surfer had become injured on his own equipment, before he made his way to shore at Burghead. The Moray Coastguard team were asked to attend by the ambulance service. A spokesman for Aberdeen Coastguard said: “We were called at 4.20pm to assist a kite surfer who had hurt his leg on his own equipment near to Burghead. Patient was taken to hospital “We tasked a team to assist the man while the ambulance service arrived. “The ambulance arrived and the patient was taken to hospital.” He added: “Our involvement in the incident was finished by 5.15pm.” Burghead is a well known place on the Moray coast for surfing and swimming. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Person taken to hospital after falling onto tracks at Aberdeen train station Man taken to hospital after car turned on its side in A87 crash near River Shiel waterfall Baby and four adults taken to hospital following crash on A86 near Loch Laggan Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash on A97 near Kildrummy