Weeks of vandalism to Elgin homes sparks police appeal

A number of houses in Elgin have been damaged in a bout of vandalism.

The windows and doors of properties in Pinegrove have been damaged in the last few weeks, starting last month.

Police believe the majority of the vandalism has taken place in the early hours of the morning.

Officers have launched an appeal for information relating to the damages in the Moray town.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or submit it anonymously using Crimestoppers or Fearless, quoting reference PS-20220529-0580.