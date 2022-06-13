Edgar Road in Elgin to be reduced to one direction for four weeks for roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Edgar Road in Elgin to be reduced to one direction for four weeks for roadworks

By David Mackay
June 13, 2022, 12:27 pm Updated: June 13, 2022, 4:11 pm
Edgar Road in Elgin.
Edgar Road in Elgin. Photo: Google Maps

Edgar Road in Elgin is due to be reduced to one-way traffic for four weeks in June for “urgent” roadworks.

The street is one of the busiest in the Moray town with traffic accessing the Asda supermarket, B&Q and the rest of the stores in the retail parks.

However, Moray Council has confirmed a section of the road will be reduced to a one-way street from Monday, June 20 until Sunday, July 17.

The authority says the closure is necessary to allow for “urgent” Scottish Water sewer repairs.

Edgar Road will be closed eastbound next to National Tyres, between the Asda roundabout and the railway bridge roundabout.

The Elgin road will remain open westbound for traffic driving onto Edgar Road from the A941 Rothes road.

Moray Council has published a diversion via Glen Moray Drive, Springfield Road, Sandy Road, Birnie Road and Main Street while the Edgar Road roadworks are ongoing.

