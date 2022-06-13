Edgar Road in Elgin to be reduced to one direction for four weeks for roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Edgar Road in Elgin is due to be reduced to one-way traffic for four weeks in June for “urgent” roadworks.

The street is one of the busiest in the Moray town with traffic accessing the Asda supermarket, B&Q and the rest of the stores in the retail parks.

However, Moray Council has confirmed a section of the road will be reduced to a one-way street from Monday, June 20 until Sunday, July 17.

The authority says the closure is necessary to allow for “urgent” Scottish Water sewer repairs.

Edgar Road will be closed eastbound next to National Tyres, between the Asda roundabout and the railway bridge roundabout.

The Elgin road will remain open westbound for traffic driving onto Edgar Road from the A941 Rothes road.

Moray Council has published a diversion via Glen Moray Drive, Springfield Road, Sandy Road, Birnie Road and Main Street while the Edgar Road roadworks are ongoing.