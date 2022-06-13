Edgar Road in Elgin to be reduced to one direction for four weeks for roadworks By David Mackay June 13, 2022, 12:27 pm Updated: June 13, 2022, 4:11 pm Edgar Road in Elgin. Photo: Google Maps [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Edgar Road in Elgin is due to be reduced to one-way traffic for four weeks in June for “urgent” roadworks. The street is one of the busiest in the Moray town with traffic accessing the Asda supermarket, B&Q and the rest of the stores in the retail parks. However, Moray Council has confirmed a section of the road will be reduced to a one-way street from Monday, June 20 until Sunday, July 17. The authority says the closure is necessary to allow for “urgent” Scottish Water sewer repairs. Edgar Road will be closed eastbound next to National Tyres, between the Asda roundabout and the railway bridge roundabout. The Elgin road will remain open westbound for traffic driving onto Edgar Road from the A941 Rothes road. Moray Council has published a diversion via Glen Moray Drive, Springfield Road, Sandy Road, Birnie Road and Main Street while the Edgar Road roadworks are ongoing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Weeks of vandalism to Elgin homes sparks police appeal Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area Sections of Union Street and Market Street in Aberdeen will be closed next week Resurfacing works to be carried out in Elgin