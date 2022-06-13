Elgin woman Carol Russell found safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin woman Carol Russell, also known as Raine Russell, has been found safe and well.

She went missing from the town at around 3pm on Sunday.

Police have confirmed she has now been traced.

They thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

We can confirm that Carol Russell, who had been reported missing from Elgin, has been traced safe and well. We'd like to thank everyone who shared our appeal. pic.twitter.com/sjBBkkp9l4 — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) June 14, 2022