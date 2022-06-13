Inspectors raise concern over ‘fragile’ support offered through Moray Adoptive Services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inspectors raise concern over ‘fragile’ support offered through Moray Adoptive Services

By Cameron Roy
June 13, 2022, 7:48 pm Updated: June 13, 2022, 8:26 pm
Adoption rates have been going down since the 1960s. Photo: KieferPix/Shutterstock.
An adoption service must do more to help children and young people understand their past, inspectors have said.

The Care Inspectorate raised concern that Moray Adoption Service is not always providing families with a child’s life story.

These stories help adopted children understand their past and where they come from, and research by the UK department of education suggests it helps improve outcomes for them.

Inspectors also found there was “no evidence” that the team was tracking or progressing these life stories.

The short notice inspection was carried out during the pandemic and involved viewing virtual evidence as well as visiting adoptive families and children in their homes.

‘Fragility’ in support offered to families

It gave the service “Weak” or “Adequate” in most areas. Although there were some positives, they have highlighted several areas for improvement.

The report found that although some adoptive families did have high levels of support, there was “fragility” in the support provided as some families had “no awareness” of who the manager of the service was after recent management changes.

Late last year, P&J columnist Eleanor Bradford revealed she had made the tough decision to put her adopted child into foster care due to a lack of support in Moray.

Also during the visit, the inspectors noted adoptive parents demonstrated “individualised and attuned care” which children benefited from.

‘Significant improvements required’

The inspection found that “significant improvements” were required in achieving positive outcomes for children in need of permanent care.

They said they saw “examples of drift” and “delay” in children achieving legal permanence and the identification of appropriate caregiver families to meet children’s needs.

This means that some children “have not experienced the stability and security” of a family and long-term care.

For some time it has been more difficult for local authorities to find adoptive homes for children. In 2019, there were 472 registered adoptions in Scotland, which is less than a quarter of the 1960s number.

Adoption rates in Scotland have been falling. Photo Shutterstock.

The lack of adoption families was labeled a “crisis” by a north-east based charity in 2019.

Safeguarding concerns

Safeguarding practice in the service meant that children were kept safe. But some safeguarding concerns were found as some cases of concern had not been notified to the care inspectorate.

It stated that carers did not always get full information about the child’s needs before they came to live with them and decision-making around the area led to “potentially unsafe situations” for children.

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said: “We accept the findings of the Care Inspectorate’s recently published report on our adoption service.

“We are heartened to read that the Care Inspectorate concluded that young people were having positive experiences and received high levels of support and care.

“We recognise that there are still significant improvements to be made and we have dedicated staff committed to making positive change. Work is already under way to meet the recommendations as set out in the report.

“We will continue, as recognised within the report by adoptive families, to build genuine trusting relationships, and ensure management and leadership support social work colleagues to encourage retention of specialist and valued staff.”

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

