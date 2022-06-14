Historic Garmouth water tower transferred to community ownership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council has announced the transfer of ownership of the Garmouth water tower to the Garmouth and Kingston Community Association (GKCA).

The iconic structure, which is on the Moray Coast Trail, was previously leased to Garmouth and Kingston Amenities Association for 50 years in April 1991.

The tower supplied water to Garmouth, Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 60 years from 1898.

The newly formed Garmouth and Kingston Community Association will take over maintenance of the landmark and will seek to further develop the site.

Site development will include enhanced interpretation boards, improved landscaping, and upgraded footpath signage with potential for refreshments, seating and a telescope.

‘Much-loved landmark’

Chairwoman of Moray Council’s corporate committee, Bridget Mustard, said: “It’s great the community have taken such a keen interest in taking ownership of a much-loved landmark on the Moray Coast Trail.

“Already a favourite with locals, the developments the community association has planned for the tower will be sure to add this to tourist must-see lists on Scotland’s sunshine coast.”

Roddy Robertson, chairman of the GKCA, said: “We are delighted the council has agreed to the community association acquiring ownership of the Garmouth water tower, which has been maintained by the community for the past 30 years.

“As well as continuing to maintain the fabric of the building and to look after the surrounding grounds, we have ambitious plans to improve the information provided to visitors to this wonderful landmark.”

In addition, the GKCA has completely restored an ornate fountain which used to supply water in Garmouth, which is stored inside the water tower.

An unveiling event is to be held at the Garmouth and Kingston Community Hub on Sunday, June 19.