Man, 37, charged after alleged Cooper Park incident in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 37-year-old man has been charged following reports of inappropriate behaviour towards women at an Elgin park.

Police received reports of an incident at Cooper Park on Saturday, June 11.

They have now confirmed a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace.

He is expected to appear in Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.

Constable Gemma Latter said: “I would like to thank the people who have come forward with information regarding this incident.

“If anyone has further information or wishes to speak with officers please call us on 101. If it is an emergency always call 999.”