Youths from Buckie, Keith and Forres blamed for trouble in Elgin town centre

Police are stepping up patrols in Elgin amid claims the bus station is being a “no go area” on Friday and Saturday nights.

Groups of youths from outside the town have been gathering in the area causing disruption, shouting and fighting.

The problem has become worse over the last month and a working group including head teachers, the police, Stagecoach and other organisations met this week to discuss the problem.

Operations manager with Stagecoach Jack Wright told the group young people behaving badly there was becoming a “really big problem”.

He said: “There’s been fighting and the police have come down the last three weekends.

‘It’s not a nice place to be’

“It’s very much young people from Keith, Forres and Buckie congregating on the High Street.

“Many have no means of paying fares and they know we can’t leave them behind.

“We’ve had drivers not coming into work because of what’s happened at the weekend. It can’t continue.

“On a Friday and Saturday nights it’s not a nice place to be.

“It’s coming to an issue now where people do not want to be in the bus station.

“The only way we’re going to beat it is by working together.”

Young people have been causing problems in Elgin town centre, the bus station and Cooper Park.

Today, police confirmed they had received reports of antisocial behaviour in the areas and admitted it has “particularly involved young people travelling from outwith Elgin”.

Inspector Neil Morrison, from the Elgin community policing team, said officers would be patrolling the area to provide reassurance to the community and talk with teenagers.

He added: “Dedicated patrols are being carried out in the areas and these will continue.

“Officers present intend to provide reassurance to the community as well as engaging with young people and discouraging antisocial behaviour.

“I stress that the vast majority of young people do not come to the attention of police.

Parents urged to ‘meaningfully’ support effort

“However, we know that a small minority do sometimes become involved in antisocial behaviour and their actions can have a negative impact on the lives of local residents and that of their peers.

“We are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of behaviour and will take appropriate action where incidents are reported and offenders identified.

“I would also urge parents and guardians to meaningfully support us by making sure you know where your children are, who they are associating with and what they are doing.”

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said a wellbeing partnership group meeting had been held with head teachers from Forres and Keith attending.

She added: “A multi-agency, community-focused action plan is being developed and another meeting is planned for before the summer holidays.”

Bin fire cost Elgin businesses

A fire at the weekend left businesses in Elgin without internet and phone services.

The fire, on the corner of South Street and Thunderton Place was brought under control by a fire crew in the early hours of Sunday.

But a cable was damaged by the blaze and local phone and internet provision in some parts of the town centre remains unavailable.

While some business in the town centre have been able to use 4G and data to get online access, others – especially those who use the cloud – have had issues with accessing appointments and payment information.