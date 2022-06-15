‘Do your homework’: Trading standards urge Moray residents to be vigilant following rise in rogue trader complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘Do your homework’: Trading standards urge Moray residents to be vigilant following rise in rogue trader complaints

By Michelle Henderson
June 15, 2022, 7:54 pm Updated: June 15, 2022, 7:59 pm
Moray council's Trading Standard's team have issued a warning to residents following a rise in rogue traders in the area.
Moray council's Trading Standard's team have issued a warning to residents following a rise in rogue traders in the area.

Moray residents are being warned to be on their guard following a rise in rogue traders in the area.

The council’s trading standards team has received reports of vulnerable people being targeted by individuals supposedly offering a range of services.

Leaflets with fake details have been distributed across region, ranging from gardening work, roof cleaning and general building and maintenance work.

Some on the fraudsters have also set up social media pages and websites to make themselves seem more legitimate.

‘We recommend if you need work done to stop and think twice’

Karen Sievewright, environmental health and trading standards manager at Moray Council, urged people to do their research before agreeing to any work.

“As well as being cautious when opening the door to apparent traders, our advice is to be careful when posting on social media looking for work to be carried out at your home,” she said.

“Check out any ‘businesses’ that respond and offer to do the work. Do some background checks to see if the business is local, known and recommended by others.

“We recommend if you need work done to stop and think twice. Don’t take the first person who calls at your door or drops a leaflet through your letterbox. Ask friends, relatives or neighbours who they would recommend.

“Only pay for work that has been completed to a good standard and as agreed. Retain final payment until a job is complete.”

Doorstep sellers can be reported to Trading Standards on 0300 1234561.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal