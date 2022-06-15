‘Do your homework’: Trading standards urge Moray residents to be vigilant following rise in rogue trader complaints

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray residents are being warned to be on their guard following a rise in rogue traders in the area.

The council’s trading standards team has received reports of vulnerable people being targeted by individuals supposedly offering a range of services.

Leaflets with fake details have been distributed across region, ranging from gardening work, roof cleaning and general building and maintenance work.

Some on the fraudsters have also set up social media pages and websites to make themselves seem more legitimate.

‘We recommend if you need work done to stop and think twice’

Karen Sievewright, environmental health and trading standards manager at Moray Council, urged people to do their research before agreeing to any work.

“As well as being cautious when opening the door to apparent traders, our advice is to be careful when posting on social media looking for work to be carried out at your home,” she said.

“Check out any ‘businesses’ that respond and offer to do the work. Do some background checks to see if the business is local, known and recommended by others.

“We recommend if you need work done to stop and think twice. Don’t take the first person who calls at your door or drops a leaflet through your letterbox. Ask friends, relatives or neighbours who they would recommend.

“Only pay for work that has been completed to a good standard and as agreed. Retain final payment until a job is complete.”

Doorstep sellers can be reported to Trading Standards on 0300 1234561.