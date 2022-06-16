Spend £333,500 to save £2.9m: Moray’s Cloddach bridge expected to close for good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Spend £333,500 to save £2.9m: Moray’s Cloddach bridge expected to close for good

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
June 16, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 16, 2022, 6:35 pm
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.

Councillors will be asked to decide the future of a road bridge connecting Elgin to Birnie next week.

Cloddach bridge has been closed to cars and vans since February after inspections found its structure had deteriorated to the extent it was unsafe for vehicles to use.

The span is currently open for pedestrians and cyclists.

It is recommended members of the economic development and infrastructure committee agree not to reopen the bridge for vehicles, and eventually have it demolished.

It would cost £2.9 million to have the bridge replaced and £333,500 to close it for good.

Other options include continuing to monitor the bridge’s condition at a cost of £135,000, spend £435,000 making it safe for pedestrians and cyclists, repairing it so vehicles can use for £2.34 million or do nothing.

New bridge would cost £2.9m

There would be an economic benefit of £74,000 a year if the bridge is reopened for vehicle use.

Money has not been allocated in the capital plan to repair or replace the span.

Moray Council has to find £20 million of savings over the next two years to balance its budget.

The bridge is seen as low priority as the maximum diversion for people getting to Elgin from Birnie is six miles.

Also the road is not designated as a critical route as there were fewer then 7,000 vehicle movements a day and it is not the sole access for Birnie.

In her report consultancy manager Debbie Halliday said: “The bridge cannot be reopened to vehicular traffic without significant repair work or replacement.

“This bridge is not considered strategically important and has not been
prioritised for capital expenditure on repair or replacement.”

The Moray Council building.
Members of Moray Council economic development and infrastructure committee will make a decision on the bridge next week.

Cloddach bridge was built in 1905 with an estimated lifespan of between
100 and 120 years.

Its condition has gradually deteriorated over the last 20 years.

In 2001 a 7.5 tonne weight restriction was applied following a structural assessment.

That was lowered to three tonnes in 2019.

A two meter height restriction was installed about a year ago to stop non-compliant vehicles from crossing the bridge.

But it was repeatedly hit by vans and lorries in the months before it was closed to motorists.

The economic development and infrastructure committee meeting will be held on Tuesday.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]