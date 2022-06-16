Spend £333,500 to save £2.9m: Moray’s Cloddach bridge expected to close for good

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors will be asked to decide the future of a road bridge connecting Elgin to Birnie next week.

Cloddach bridge has been closed to cars and vans since February after inspections found its structure had deteriorated to the extent it was unsafe for vehicles to use.

The span is currently open for pedestrians and cyclists.

It is recommended members of the economic development and infrastructure committee agree not to reopen the bridge for vehicles, and eventually have it demolished.

It would cost £2.9 million to have the bridge replaced and £333,500 to close it for good.

Other options include continuing to monitor the bridge’s condition at a cost of £135,000, spend £435,000 making it safe for pedestrians and cyclists, repairing it so vehicles can use for £2.34 million or do nothing.

New bridge would cost £2.9m

There would be an economic benefit of £74,000 a year if the bridge is reopened for vehicle use.

Money has not been allocated in the capital plan to repair or replace the span.

Moray Council has to find £20 million of savings over the next two years to balance its budget.

The bridge is seen as low priority as the maximum diversion for people getting to Elgin from Birnie is six miles.

Also the road is not designated as a critical route as there were fewer then 7,000 vehicle movements a day and it is not the sole access for Birnie.

In her report consultancy manager Debbie Halliday said: “The bridge cannot be reopened to vehicular traffic without significant repair work or replacement.

“This bridge is not considered strategically important and has not been

prioritised for capital expenditure on repair or replacement.”

Cloddach bridge was built in 1905 with an estimated lifespan of between

100 and 120 years.

Its condition has gradually deteriorated over the last 20 years.

In 2001 a 7.5 tonne weight restriction was applied following a structural assessment.

That was lowered to three tonnes in 2019.

A two meter height restriction was installed about a year ago to stop non-compliant vehicles from crossing the bridge.

But it was repeatedly hit by vans and lorries in the months before it was closed to motorists.

The economic development and infrastructure committee meeting will be held on Tuesday.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE