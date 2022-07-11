Charity regulator launches probe into Dufftown 2000 over alleged breaches of rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity regulator launches probe into Dufftown 2000 over alleged breaches of rules

By Sean McAngus
July 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 11, 2022, 7:50 am
Dufftown 2000 is being investigated by OSCR. They run the Dufftown Whisky Museum.

The Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) is investigating claims that a Dufftown charity is breaching rules.

Dufftown 2000 was established in 1996 to promote the Speyside town as a mainstream tourism location in Moray.

The company organises a number of events throughout the year which include two whisky festivals and tasting events during the summer months.

What are the allegations?

Earlier this year at the charity’s AGM, some members raised concerns about poor communication and potential breaches of rules.

Now the charity which runs the whisky museum is facing a probe from the charity watchdog.

Dufftown 2000 is being investigated by OSCR.

Allegations include:

  • The charity is alleged to be operating outwit the Articles of Association by no longer having members.
  • It is claimed that directors are not retired and elected in line with the Articles of Association.
  • The charity’s current activities don’t all provide public benefit.
  • The Articles of Association were not updated correctly with no minutes of the AGM being shared with members.
  • Some trustees are not informed or consulted in vital decisions.

A spokesman for OSCR said: “OSCR is aware of concerns relating to this charity, and our work around these issues is ongoing.”

‘I am aware of concerns’

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said he was aware of the concerns being investigated.

MSP Richard Lochhead.

He added: “I am aware that OSCR were contacted by several constituents raising concerns about Dufftown 2000 and that the charity regulator is now investigating.

“It will be for OSCR to decide how best to address any issues or concerns and to inform the complainers and public in due course.”

Dufftown 2000 did not respond to requests from the Press and Journal for comment.

Got a story?

Are you aware of any Moray charities or organisations under investigation, get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk or by calling 07813 400566.

