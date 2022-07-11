Charity regulator launches probe into Dufftown 2000 over alleged breaches of rules

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) is investigating claims that a Dufftown charity is breaching rules.

Dufftown 2000 was established in 1996 to promote the Speyside town as a mainstream tourism location in Moray.

The company organises a number of events throughout the year which include two whisky festivals and tasting events during the summer months.

What are the allegations?

Earlier this year at the charity’s AGM, some members raised concerns about poor communication and potential breaches of rules.

Now the charity which runs the whisky museum is facing a probe from the charity watchdog.

Allegations include:

The charity is alleged to be operating outwit the Articles of Association by no longer having members.

It is claimed that directors are not retired and elected in line with the Articles of Association.

The charity’s current activities don’t all provide public benefit.

The Articles of Association were not updated correctly with no minutes of the AGM being shared with members.

Some trustees are not informed or consulted in vital decisions.

A spokesman for OSCR said: “OSCR is aware of concerns relating to this charity, and our work around these issues is ongoing.”

‘I am aware of concerns’

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said he was aware of the concerns being investigated.

He added: “I am aware that OSCR were contacted by several constituents raising concerns about Dufftown 2000 and that the charity regulator is now investigating.

“It will be for OSCR to decide how best to address any issues or concerns and to inform the complainers and public in due course.”

Dufftown 2000 did not respond to requests from the Press and Journal for comment.

