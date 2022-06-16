Newly completed path near Lhanbryde to improve safety for walkers and cyclists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newly completed path near Lhanbryde to improve safety for walkers and cyclists

By Ellie Milne
June 16, 2022, 9:48 pm
The new footpath and cycle path is between Threaplands garden centre and Lhanbryde. Supplied by Bear Scotland.
A new walking and cycling path worth over £205,000 has been completed in Moray.

Work on the project started in autumn last year and involved teams constructing the new path over a 1028 yard stretch.

It lies adjacent to the A96 between Lhanbryde and Fochabers creating a safe space for people to walk and cycle to the Threaplands garden centre and cafe.

Designed to make these activities more accessible, the footpath and cycle path also supports the government’s ambition to develop an active nation.

The main part of the project, including the installation of an additional crossing point and upgrades, is now finished with just some minor signage works still to be carried out.

Minister for Active Travel, Patrick Harvie, said he was pleased to see the work completed.

He said: “Delivered through a £205,000 investment from Scottish Government – these improvements will make it easier for people to choose active travel in their local community.

‘A safer active travel link’

“We’re committed to building an active nation, where more people can choose to walk, wheel and cycle for shorter everyday journeys than ever before.

“With record funding currently available and a commitment to investing at least £320 million, or 10% of transport budget on active travel by 2024/25, we will continue to deliver similar improvements for communities right across the country.”

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North East Representative, added: “This investment from Transport Scotland will provide the local community with a safer active travel link from the village towards Threaplands Café and Garden Centre for years to come.

“After all the hard work of our teams, we’re pleased to see the active travel link being used and welcomed by the local community. We hope this link will continue to encourage more active travel journeys in the area.

“We would like to thank road users and the local community for their patience while we carried out these works.”

