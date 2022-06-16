Newly completed path near Lhanbryde to improve safety for walkers and cyclists

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new walking and cycling path worth over £205,000 has been completed in Moray.

Work on the project started in autumn last year and involved teams constructing the new path over a 1028 yard stretch.

It lies adjacent to the A96 between Lhanbryde and Fochabers creating a safe space for people to walk and cycle to the Threaplands garden centre and cafe.

Designed to make these activities more accessible, the footpath and cycle path also supports the government’s ambition to develop an active nation.

The main part of the project, including the installation of an additional crossing point and upgrades, is now finished with just some minor signage works still to be carried out.

Minister for Active Travel, Patrick Harvie, said he was pleased to see the work completed.

He said: “Delivered through a £205,000 investment from Scottish Government – these improvements will make it easier for people to choose active travel in their local community.

‘A safer active travel link’

“We’re committed to building an active nation, where more people can choose to walk, wheel and cycle for shorter everyday journeys than ever before.

“With record funding currently available and a commitment to investing at least £320 million, or 10% of transport budget on active travel by 2024/25, we will continue to deliver similar improvements for communities right across the country.”

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North East Representative, added: “This investment from Transport Scotland will provide the local community with a safer active travel link from the village towards Threaplands Café and Garden Centre for years to come.

“After all the hard work of our teams, we’re pleased to see the active travel link being used and welcomed by the local community. We hope this link will continue to encourage more active travel journeys in the area.

“We would like to thank road users and the local community for their patience while we carried out these works.”