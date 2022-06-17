Police to investigate Elgin bin fire after flames ‘melt’ 600 business and home phone lines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police to investigate Elgin bin fire after flames ‘melt’ 600 business and home phone lines

By Louise Glen
June 17, 2022, 6:24 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 6:35 pm
An electricity cabinet on Thunderton Place, Elgin melted more than 600 phone lines. Picture supplied by Openreach.
Police are investigating a bin fire in Elgin that melted the phone lines of more than 600 businesses and homes.

The fire, which, spread quickly to a telephone control box on Thunderton Place in the town centre, was extinguished by the fire service in the early hours of Sunday morning.

But it was not until later in the week officers confirmed they would be investigating the matter.

On Monday, businesses said they were unable to access online information and in some cases they were unable to take card payments.

‘Disruption caused is too great to be ignored’

Openreach said it would be the end of the week before it was able to get customers reconnected.

One business owner told The P&J that there have been similar incidents that have disrupted business in the town.

The owner of The Ditsy Teacup said: “Given that this isn’t the first incident I feel like there is reason to investigate as to why it’s happening.

“This fire has affected more than 100 businesses and houses and the disruption caused is too great for it to be ignored.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6am on Sunday, 12 June, police received a report of a fire on Thunderton Place in Elgin.

A fire on Thunderstone Place has disrupted phone and internet services in the area.  Supplied by Jasper Images.

“The fire was extinguished by the fire service and no-one was injured as a result of the fire.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Openreach said it was continuing to work to get every customer restored.

A spokeswoman for Openreach said: “This is a complex repair due to the extent of the damage, which completely destroyed the street cabinet and melted 600 local lines which have to be individually rewired into the network.

Ongoing work to reconnect cables

“This work couldn’t get under way until a replacement cabinet to house the connections had been safely installed.”

She continued: “Work is ongoing to reconnect each cable, with lines progressively restored. This painstaking work will continue today, and possibly into the weekend, until everyone is back in service.

“We’re really sorry for the unexpected break in service – which was beyond our control – and would like to thank residents for their patience while we finish repairs.

“We’d also encourage anyone who spotted anything suspicious to contact the police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 0803 of Sunday, June 12.

