Fire crews battle blaze near Mosstodloch in Moray

Fire crews are battling a major blaze at a farm building near Mosstodloch in Moray.

Emergency services received reports of an incident near the village at around 4.55pm.

Six appliances were sent to Stynie Farm and various equipment was used to try and extinguish the fire.

Crews remain, but have scaled back to two pumps, to dampen down the scene.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We received a call about a fire near Fochabers at around 4.55pm.

“We’re still at the scene but are scaling back. Two pumps are dampening down.”

Images and video shows huge plumes of black, thick smoke billowing into the air over the woodlands near Mosstodloch.

The extent of the fire is currently unknown, but the barn is believed to be badly damaged.

An eyewitness reported residents shouting for “everybody to get out of the nearby houses” in fear the blaze could potentially spread to residential properties.

He said: “The smoke could be seen for miles around, you could tell it was something serious.

“There were lots of loud bangs coming from the building and it’s clear they were worried about it spreading to a house beside the barn, I hope they can prevent that.

“There was loud barking at one point and a pair of dogs were being rushed from the grounds.”