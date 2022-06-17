Fire crews battle blaze near Mosstodloch in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Fire crews battle blaze near Mosstodloch in Moray

By Ellie Milne and Denny Andonova
June 17, 2022, 5:43 pm Updated: June 17, 2022, 8:46 pm

Fire crews are battling a major blaze at a farm building near Mosstodloch in Moray.

Emergency services received reports of an incident near the village at around 4.55pm.

Six appliances were sent to Stynie Farm and various equipment was used to try and extinguish the fire.

Crews remain, but have scaled back to two pumps, to dampen down the scene.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We received a call about a fire near Fochabers at around 4.55pm.

“We’re still at the scene but are scaling back. Two pumps are dampening down.”

Images and video shows huge plumes of black, thick smoke billowing into the air over the woodlands near Mosstodloch.

The extent of the fire is currently unknown, but the barn is believed to be badly damaged.

An eyewitness reported residents shouting for “everybody to get out of the nearby houses” in fear the blaze could potentially spread to residential properties.

He said: “The smoke could be seen for miles around, you could tell it was something serious.

“There were lots of loud bangs coming from the building and it’s clear they were worried about it spreading to a house beside the barn, I hope they can prevent that.

“There was loud barking at one point and a pair of dogs were being rushed from the grounds.”

Fire crews are in attendance. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Smoke could be seen billowing above the building. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson.

