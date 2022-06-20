Two men charged following break-in at B&M store in Elgin By Michelle Henderson June 20, 2022, 12:19 pm Updated: June 20, 2022, 12:37 pm A 25-year-old man and a 36-year-old man have now been charged in connection with the incident in Elgin. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two men have been charged in connection with a break-in at the B&M store in Elgin. A cordon was erected outside the entrance of the store at Springfield Retail Park on Edgar Road by police earlier this month following an overnight break-in. The alleged incident happened some time between midnight and 2.50am on June 2. A 25-year-old man and a 36-year-old man have now been charged. The pair have also been charged in connection with two further housebreakings in properties near Forres last week. The incidents are reported to have happened on Sunday, June 12 and Thursday, June 16. The pair are due to appeal at Inverness Sheriff Court today. A report will also be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Eight fines issued and one charged after unofficial car meet on Aberdeen Beach Boulevard Man, 49, due in court after death in Orkney Man, 28, charged after more than £24,000 worth of heroin seized in Lerwick ‘I thought I was a goner’: Moray pensioner, 75, describes horrific moment she was attacked by a dog