Two men charged following break-in at B&M store in Elgin

Two men have been charged in connection with a break-in at the B&M store in Elgin.

A cordon was erected outside the entrance of the store at Springfield Retail Park on Edgar Road by police earlier this month following an overnight break-in.

The alleged incident happened some time between midnight and 2.50am on June 2.

A 25-year-old man and a 36-year-old man have now been charged.

The pair have also been charged in connection with two further housebreakings in properties near Forres last week.

The incidents are reported to have happened on Sunday, June 12 and Thursday, June 16.

The pair are due to appeal at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

A report will also be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.