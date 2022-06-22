£2.5m, 77 days work in a year and no skipper: Controversial Moray dredger is ‘a mistake’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£2.5m, 77 days work in a year and no skipper: Controversial Moray dredger is ‘a mistake’

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
June 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 22, 2022, 12:41 pm
Moray Council dredger the Selkie launched in 2016.
Moray Council dredger the Selkie launched in 2016.

The dredger built to keep Moray Council harbours open and operational worked just 77 days in a year, it has emerged.

The Selkie spent 49 days clearing Buckie harbour, 20 at Burghead and eight at Findochty from April 2021 to March this year.

Believe it or not, the figure is an improvement on the previous reporting period when it only spent 38 days at work.

In the most recent period, the vessel was unable to work on 62 days because of poor weather conditions. There were maintenance issues causing it to be non-operational for a further 59 days.

The matter was brought up at a meeting of the economic development and infrastructure committee this week.

The Selkie came into service in 2016 at a cost of £2.5 million.

The local authority's old dredger the Shearwater was sold for scrap.
The local authority’s old dredger the Shearwater was sold for scrap.

The new vessel replaced the ageing Shearwater dredger that was deemed too costly to maintain.

It was sold for scrap in 2012.

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe said: “This was a decision taken by council 10 years ago that was the wrong decision at the time.

“Quite frankly it hasn’t worked.”

He raised concerns the vessel was not capable of clearing Buckie harbour to a depth of 10 feet. This is the depth needed for larger vessels.

Mr Cowe said: “We don’t want to be in a position where the ships can’t get into the harbour.

Sand banks a problem at Burghead

“I’m getting complaints as the local member because boats can’t get to sea. This is because of sand banks at the entrance of Burghead harbour.

“And there is a great deal of concern in Hopeman as well.”

The cost of running the dredger has gone up from £260,437 to £307,795 in the last financial year.

Part of that, £10,000, is attributed to paying agency staff as efforts to get a permanent skipper for the vessel have been unsuccessful.

Transport manager Nicola Moss said: “We’ve not been able to recruit a suitably competent person to the role.”

No permanent skipper for the Selkie

She added efforts were ongoing to find someone to skip the Moray dredger on a permanent basis.

Ms Moss also said Selkie could not clear Buckie because it is a “smaller, more agile” vessel.

Conservative councillor for Forres Paul McBain called for Selkie to be a revenue stream for the council rather than a cost.

Shona Morrison, SNP councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde, asked for better communications with people in Burghead over the dredger’s movements to avoid confusion.

