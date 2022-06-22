£2.5m, 77 days work in a year and no skipper: Controversial Moray dredger is ‘a mistake’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The dredger built to keep Moray Council harbours open and operational worked just 77 days in a year, it has emerged.

The Selkie spent 49 days clearing Buckie harbour, 20 at Burghead and eight at Findochty from April 2021 to March this year.

Believe it or not, the figure is an improvement on the previous reporting period when it only spent 38 days at work.

In the most recent period, the vessel was unable to work on 62 days because of poor weather conditions. There were maintenance issues causing it to be non-operational for a further 59 days.

The matter was brought up at a meeting of the economic development and infrastructure committee this week.

The Selkie came into service in 2016 at a cost of £2.5 million.

The new vessel replaced the ageing Shearwater dredger that was deemed too costly to maintain.

It was sold for scrap in 2012.

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe said: “This was a decision taken by council 10 years ago that was the wrong decision at the time.

“Quite frankly it hasn’t worked.”

He raised concerns the vessel was not capable of clearing Buckie harbour to a depth of 10 feet. This is the depth needed for larger vessels.

Mr Cowe said: “We don’t want to be in a position where the ships can’t get into the harbour.

Sand banks a problem at Burghead

“I’m getting complaints as the local member because boats can’t get to sea. This is because of sand banks at the entrance of Burghead harbour.

“And there is a great deal of concern in Hopeman as well.”

The cost of running the dredger has gone up from £260,437 to £307,795 in the last financial year.

Part of that, £10,000, is attributed to paying agency staff as efforts to get a permanent skipper for the vessel have been unsuccessful.

Transport manager Nicola Moss said: “We’ve not been able to recruit a suitably competent person to the role.”

No permanent skipper for the Selkie

She added efforts were ongoing to find someone to skip the Moray dredger on a permanent basis.

Ms Moss also said Selkie could not clear Buckie because it is a “smaller, more agile” vessel.

Conservative councillor for Forres Paul McBain called for Selkie to be a revenue stream for the council rather than a cost.

Shona Morrison, SNP councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde, asked for better communications with people in Burghead over the dredger’s movements to avoid confusion.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE