Home News Moray

POLL: Do you have a gull problem? What do you think should be done about it?

By Sean McAngus
July 7, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 7, 2022, 5:06 pm
Moray residents are growing tired of gull crisis.
We need to talk about gulls.

Across the north and north-east, there are countless tales of dive-bombing gulls, protective parents making gardens and streets a no-go area in nesting season and their squawks keeping people awake.

High streets seem to be full of the birds at times – but what can be done about it? And who should be in charge of the mission?

In the next few weeks, we want to start a discussion about the seagull problem across our patch.

We’ll speak to people directly affected by the problem and those with the power to do something about it.

After last month’s announcement that work will start on a gull management plan for Elgin, many Press and Journal readers revealed their gull experiences online.

People have reported noise at all hours of the day, disgusting mess and menacing attacks that have led to injuries.

A group met to sow the first seeds of a plan to manage the gulls.

Below are a few examples of how people are reaching the end of their tether – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Share your views in our survey at the end of this article

Is the tightening of licensing rules unhelpful?

Tightening up of the licensing rules by NatureScot means it is individual property owners or occupiers who need to apply for a licence, as opposed to one covering a designated area.

Colin Gorman said: “The gull problem in Elgin is out of control and the powers that be are making it harder and harder to do anything about it.

“Stupid rules about them being protected and individual houses with nests have to have a licence to have them removed.

“They are flying vermin, I’m sure it would be a different case if we had thousands of rats running about our towns.”

It is a wider issue

While Elgin remains the focus of discussions, residents in places like Buckie and Forres have also been affected by gulls.

Eleanor Jayne said: “Moray, not just Elgin!

“Wish Moray Council would realise they don’t just have Elgin to deal with, they seem to forget there’s other towns in Moray.”

Elgin Community Council’s Steve Christie who attended the meeting said: “Those who met agreed to develop a plan which although will be aimed at Elgin initially, should be broad enough for other communities to copy and develop for their own usage.”

‘I’m a prisoner because of them’

Some commenting on our social media pages called the gull problem a “nightmare.”

Michelle McEwan said: “They are bad outside Curious Minds nursery!

“I shouldn’t have to worry about them diving at your kid and the place is covered in bird [mess].”

Seagulls fighting in the street
Urban gull problems are continuing to plague Elgin residents.

Brian Shewan said: “I am disabled and practically housebound because of them.

“I’m a prisoner because of them.”

Steven Taylor pointed out that gulls have also been carrying out attacks on pets.

“The gulls are doing this everywhere. My daughter’s dog gets attacked every time they leave the house as they are nesting on the roof. It’s about time for a massive cull.”

What do you think about the gull problem in your area? Take our survey:

Spotlight on seagulls

