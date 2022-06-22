Car bursts into flames on Main Street in Elgin By Cameron Roy June 22, 2022, 3:10 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 4:39 pm 0 The car was completely destroyed. Photo from Jason Hedges. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Emergency services called to car and burger van on fire in Aberdeen 13th floor blaze in block of flats under control Man arrested following fire in Culloden home discovered after ‘disturbance’ reports Five teenagers charged in connection with fire at Stuartfield