Section of A96 near Lhanbryde to reopen on Saturday morning

The section of the A96 between Lhanbryde and Mosstodloch will be reopened on Saturday morning following repairs, Scottish Water says.

The road near Lhanbryde, east of Elgin, will be reopened on Saturday at 6am after extensive repair work was carried out.

It was closed on Tuesday after a strategic water main beneath the road burst, with motorists facing a 10-mile diversion along the B9103 and B9105 via Inchberry.

Engineers worked through the night to complete the repair in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A specialist reinstatement contractor has since been working to reinstate the extensive excavation and repair the wider damage.

The road near Threaplands was originally due to reopen on Thursday, however, this was pushed back to Friday.

Scottish Water then announced that the road would not be reopened until Saturday because the work was taking longer than expected.

Teams completed the repairs on Friday evening and the tar was left to cure overnight.

A spokesman for Scottish Water thanked the communities and road users for their patience while they carried out the repairs.

He said: “We would like to thank local communities and road users for their patience and support while our team was working to repair a key part of the local water network; and then to get the road safely back to normal operation as quickly as possible.

“Alongside our specialist contractor, we have worked closely with Bear Scotland to ensure a high standard of reinstatement work. This has taken longer than originally hoped, but will help to minimise the risk of problems with the road surface in the future.

“The diversion arrangements have generally worked smoothly, but we would like to apologise for the delays some road users have experienced.”