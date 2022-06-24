Section of A96 near Lhanbryde to reopen on Saturday morning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Section of A96 near Lhanbryde to reopen on Saturday morning

By Lauren Taylor
June 24, 2022, 9:55 pm
The section of the A96 near Lhanbryde will be reopened on Saturday. Supplied by Scottish Water.
The section of the A96 between Lhanbryde and Mosstodloch will be reopened on Saturday morning following repairs, Scottish Water says.

The road near Lhanbryde, east of Elgin, will be reopened on Saturday at 6am after extensive repair work was carried out.

It was closed on Tuesday after a strategic water main beneath the road burst, with motorists facing a 10-mile diversion along the B9103 and B9105 via Inchberry.

Engineers worked through the night to complete the repair in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Workers repairing the burst water main. Supplied by Scottish Water.

A specialist reinstatement contractor has since been working to reinstate the extensive excavation and repair the wider damage.

The road near Threaplands was originally due to reopen on Thursday, however, this was pushed back to Friday.

Scottish Water then announced that the road would not be reopened until Saturday because the work was taking longer than expected.

Teams completed the repairs on Friday evening and the tar was left to cure overnight.

A spokesman for Scottish Water thanked the communities and road users for their patience while they carried out the repairs.

He said: “We would like to thank local communities and road users for their patience and support while our team was working to repair a key part of the local water network; and then to get the road safely back to normal operation as quickly as possible.

“Alongside our specialist contractor, we have worked closely with Bear Scotland to ensure a high standard of reinstatement work. This has taken longer than originally hoped, but will help to minimise the risk of problems with the road surface in the future.

“The diversion arrangements have generally worked smoothly, but we would like to apologise for the delays some road users have experienced.”

