Man cut free following one-car crash on A98 near Cullen

By Lauren Taylor
June 26, 2022, 6:07 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 11:50 am
A section of the A98 has been closed. Picture by Jasperimage
A section of the A98 has been closed. Picture by Jasperimage

A man has been cut free from the wreckage of a car following a crash near Cullen.

Emergency services were called to the A98 Banff to Buckie road, near the Cullen Bay Hotel, at about 4.30pm.

Two fire appliances were sent and crews removed a man from the vehicle.

The driver was checked over by paramedics before being taken to hospital, it is believed his injuries are not life-threatening.

A police spokeswoman confirmed: “At 4.35pm on Sunday, June 26, officers were called to a one-vehicle crash on the A98, near to the Cullen Bay Hotel, Cullen, Moray.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed in both directions.

“The incident remains ongoing.”

Fire crews left the scene around 6pm and the road reopened later in the evening.

