A96 through Elgin to close for additional night to complete resurfacing works

A section of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road through Elgin will closed for a further night to complete resurfacing works.

The stretch of road between Northfield Roundabout and Dr Gray’s roundabout will be closed from 7.30pm tomorrow until 6am on Thursday.

Resurfacing took place here just over one week ago, but this additional closure is needed for lining works.

Traffic management will be reinstalled, with a diversion in place along the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road, Wards Road and Wittet Drive.

Access to Esso garage and Dr Gray’s Hospital will be maintained throughout the works.