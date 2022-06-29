Boots on the ground: Return of site visits for Moray planning applications on the horizon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boots on the ground: Return of site visits for Moray planning applications on the horizon

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
June 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 29, 2022, 11:48 am
Moray Council could be making a return to site visits to help members decide planning applications.
Councillors could be making a return to visiting proposed shops, warehouses and wind farm sites to help them make decisions on planning applications.

Members involved in planning would often go to areas for development to give them a flavour of how they would fit into the surroundings.

However the practice was stopped as part of rules brought in to stop the spread of Covid.

At a meeting of the planning committee this week, SNP councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren asked when site visits would be reintroduced.

She said: “Sometimes you get a lot of vital information actually seeing the site and feeling the impact.

“Also information you get from officers during site visits is very useful as well.

SNP councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren.<br />Picture by JASON HEDGES

“I find that not having them is a big loss and sometimes it’s a lot harder to judge a planning application without one.”

Committee chairman and Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt shared Ms Warren’s concerns. However, because the decision to halt site visits was taken by full council, it would be up to them to change it.

Legal services manager Aileen Scott told the meeting a report was expected to go before the full council after the summer recess.

She said: “It’s appreciated that members do prefer site visits, and that has always been our preference up to the pandemic.

“We have taken steps to make sure members have as much information as possible in front of them, and they have the opportunity to say if they have insufficient information.

No substitute for site visits

“I don’t want people thinking decisions have been made without proper information being made available to members.

“As you say there is no substitute for a site visit, but that decision will be up to full council.”

The first meeting after the summer break is expected to be held on August 10.

