Home News Moray

No confidence? Moray Council’s convener vote delayed to August

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
June 29, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 29, 2022, 5:05 pm
A vote of no confidence on Moray Council convener Marc Macrae has been delayed. Picture by JASON HEDGES
A vote of no confidence on Moray Council convener Marc Macrae has been delayed. Picture by JASON HEDGES

A motion of no confidence in Moray Council convener Marc Macrae has been delayed until August.

A vote on the issue was expected to be taken at a meeting of the local authority this week.

But that has been pushed back until after the summer recess.

Ten councillors – eight SNP and two independents – are calling for a vote. They question whether Mr Macrae is suitable to be the civic head of the local authority.

The move comes after Frank Brown, a former Tory colleague of Mr Macrae, said he was not a fit and proper person to be convener because of complaints made about his behaviour.

‘Grave concern’

The Conservative member for Fochabers Lhanbryde issued a statement saying he was not proud of his actions and had apologised.

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross has since called for the convener to stand down.

Earlier this month, 13 elected members signed an open letter sent to Mr Macrae calling for him to refer himself to the Standards Commission or face the vote of no confidence.

Since then three Labour councillors have withdrawn their support for the move following advice that a time bar for an investigation had passed.

The letter stated there was “grave concern” about Mr Macrae’s appointment as civic head.

‘Let it lie’

In response Conservative co-leader of the council Neil McLennan called for any new information of misconduct to be reported to the commission or to “let the matter lie”.

The council is made up of 11 Tory members who form a minority administration. There are also eight SNP, three Labour, two independents, one Green and one Liberal Democrat.

The vote of no confidence will take place at a meeting of the full council on August 10.

Co-leader of the SNP group Graham Leadbitter and Conservative co-leader of the council Neil McLennan have been asked for comment.

