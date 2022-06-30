Co-operation and collaboration breaks out at Moray Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Co-operation and collaboration breaks out at Moray Council

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
June 30, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 11:51 am
Spirit of co-operation and collaboration at Moray Council.
Spirit of co-operation and collaboration at Moray Council.

A spirit of co-operation and collaboration has broken out in Moray Council.

Members at a meeting this week came together to approve several notices of motion.

One congratulated the Queen on her 70-year reign.

Another lobbied the UK and Scottish governments on the cost of living crisis and the impact to council services.

Putting political differences aside, Conservative member for Buckie Neil McLennan seconded by Draeyk van der Horn, Green councillor for Forres, called for a cohesive, cooperative and collaborative leadership to improve the lives of people in Moray.

The move comes after a report from the Accounts Commission criticised councillors for not working together. They were also criticised for not showing strong leadership to achieve the local authority’s goals.

The motion said: “This council notes the reinstatement of group leaders meetings with senior officers in order to provide open communication, enhance scrutiny and aid decision making.

Conservative councilllor for Buckie Neil McLennan.

“We are committed to our duties and to improve life in Moray for all through
cooperative and collaborative approaches.”

Mr van der Horn felt all councillors had the same aim of wanting the best for Moray.

He said: “If we do all work together in collaboration for the people of Moray just think what would be possible”

Amendment

SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter was leader of the council at the time.

He said while there was a way to go in terms of the report’s findings, progress had been made.

He asked for an amendment to be made to the motion.

Mr Leadbitter said: “If willing, could there be an amendment to continuation of group leaders’ meetings, as the last group leaders’ meeting was held 10 days before the election.

SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter.

Mr McLennan agreed “absolutely” and apologised for the oversight.

In another motion SNP councillor for Elgin North Jérémie Fernandes, seconded by his party colleague for Buckie Sonya Warren, called for the co-leaders of the council to write to the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

They wanted to express concerns over the negative impact UK government economic and fiscal policies have on the local economy. They also wanted to find solutions to the cost of living crisis.

However after discussions with other parties, it was agreed the letter should come from group leaders. Separate ones will be sent to Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy Kate Forbes on the level of funding for councils and the impact on local services.

Plans to create a cross party working group to tackle the cost of living crisis were also unanimously agreed.

