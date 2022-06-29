NHS Grampian to meet with local officials over maternity services in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS Grampian to meet with local officials over maternity services in Moray

By Ross Hempseed
June 29, 2022, 8:05 pm Updated: June 30, 2022, 8:54 am
Dr Gray's Hospital has not provided maternity care since 2018. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has welcomed plans for NHS Grampian to visit Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin to review maternity services in the area.

The health board will meet with elected officials in Moray to brief them on the interim plan for maternity services in Elgin.

Expectant mums have been forced to travel to Aberdeen or Inverness to give birth for more than three years after Dr Gray’s consultant-led service was put on hold due to shortages.

Just two weeks ago, a woman was forced to give birth on the side of the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen after being turned away and told to go to Aberdeen.

Almost three-quarters of births have been referred to Aberdeen or Inverness since the maternity unit was “temporarily” downgraded in 2018.

NHS Grampian has confirmed that senior management will meet with the Maternity Voices Partnership, Keep MUM, and other representatives on Friday, July 1.

‘Ramp up efforts to rebuild the service’

Mr Lochhead said: “NHS Grampian has confirmed it will set out interim plans for restoring maternity services in Moray and I welcome plans to brief community representatives this week prior to its publication.

“The ongoing issues around maternity services at Dr Gray’s is a top priority for people in Moray and NHS Grampian has been given clear direction from the Scottish Government that a consultant-led service must be reinstated.

“We need to see NHS Grampian ramp up efforts to rebuild the service and also to rebuild trust within the local community.

“We must get back to a place where the majority of women in Moray are able to give birth at Dr Gray’s and the interim plans need to demonstrate that the health board will work at pace to ensure this happens as soon as possible.

“I hope that the interim plans will also outline how the health board intends to use the £5m funding from the Scottish Government for investment at Dr Gray’s.”

