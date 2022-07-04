Moray Council administration ‘delaying the inevitable’ on convener no confidence vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray Council administration ‘delaying the inevitable’ on convener no confidence vote

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
July 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 4, 2022, 11:51 am
Moray Council convener Marc Macrae will face a vote of no confidence in August.
Moray Council convener Marc Macrae will face a vote of no confidence in August.

Moray Council Conservative administration are “delaying the inevitable” after a vote of no confidence in the convener was pushed back.

Members could have been asked to make a decision to suspend standing orders last week. This would have allowed a no confidence vote to be held.

But a two-thirds majority was needed for that to happen. The Conservative group makes up 11 of the 26 elected members. So the matter has been left until after the summer recess.

Ten councillors – eight SNP and two independents – are calling for a vote on the suitability of councillor Marc Macrae to be the civic head of the local authority.

It follows concerns raised by Frank Brown, a former Conservative colleague of Mr Macrae. He said he was not a fit and proper person to hold the position following complaints about his behaviour.

Mr Macrae said he was not proud of his actions and had apologised.

SNP group co-leader Graham Leadbitter.

Speaking after the meeting of full council, SNP group co-leader Graham Leadbitter said the Tory administration were “delaying the inevitable”.

However Conservative co-leader Neil McLennan said leaving the Moray no confidence vote until after the summer would allow “confirmation of leadership structure”.

Mr Leadbitter said: “There are unanswered questions about the convener’s past conduct that need to be addressed. It would have been better had the administration allowed the debate to take place this week rather than delaying the inevitable until August.

“The convener has already conceded that there have been past issues but has thus far provided no detail or explanation.

‘These questions are vital’

“This role is the civic head in Moray and these questions, and more importantly the answers, are vital to ensure that there is confidence in the holder of this senior councillor role.”

Earlier this month, 13 elected members signed an open letter sent to Mr Macrae. It called on him to refer himself to the Standards Commission or face a vote of no confidence.

Moray Council co-leader and Conservative group co-leader Neil McLennan.

Since then three Labour councillors have withdrawn their support for the Moray no confidence vote. This followed advice that a time bar for an investigation by the commission had passed.

Council co-leader Neil McLennan said: “The summer recess gives the opportunity now to gear up for the new term and reflect on major issues and opportunities ahead.

“The first meeting back allows confirmation of leadership structure alongside an associated upcoming governance report noted in full council.

“Now that we are through first committee cycles it is a good chance to consider best governance and how to lead Moray going forward.”

The no confidence vote will take place at a meeting of the full council on August 10.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]