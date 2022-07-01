‘Brilliant ideas’, ‘Why not change their name to Elgin Council?’ : Reaction to £18m masterplan ambitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘Brilliant ideas’, ‘Why not change their name to Elgin Council?’ : Reaction to £18m masterplan ambitions

By Sean McAngus
July 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
How the Junners building could look like.
How the Junners building could look like.

The topic of regeneration can certainly spark debate.

Over the years, like many High Streets, Elgin has struggled.

Now efforts are being made to breathe new life into the town.

Yesterday, we broke the news that Moray Council had agreed to submit an £18 million bid for funding from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund which could change the face of Elgin.

The bid will support the Elgin town centre masterplan, which was approved in November following a public consultation.

Elgin town centre.

Some were excited about the plans, while others raised concerns about other towns being left behind.

Here’s what you had to say.

Your views on plans to breathe new life into Elgin

On our own comments section, a user called John was unsure about the proposals to turn the Elgin Club on Commerce Street into a 14-bedroom new high quality boutique hotel.

He said: “Well it’s a start.

“Not sure about the hotel in the old Elgin Club.

“There’s no parking nearby and I can’t imagine boutique hotel users carting their suitcases from the council multi carpark.”

The Elgin Club will be refurbished and extend this listed building for use as a boutique hotel as part of the masterplan. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Let us know what you think about the plans in our comments section at the foot of this article. 

Lydia Simpson hopes the funding can be secured to back the “brilliant ideas” in the plans.

Michelle Munro said: ” Splash pad for kids at (Cooper Park) would be ace!

After reading about the plans which include a Cooper Park revamp and new facilities in the High Street, Nick Chambers suggested officials should be looking elsewhere to revive the town.

He said: “I don’t see bus loads of tourists visiting the High Street or Cooper Park.

“But what I do see are thousands of people coming to Elgin to visit the cathedral and biblical gardens… yet there are no facilities for them.

Locator of Elgin Cathedral.

“Why not move Historic Scotland into new, purpose built facilities on the business park, and convert their lovely buildings into a cafe and visitor centre, linking the cathedral and the gardens together in one attraction.”

Plea for more efforts to aid other towns

While Elgin is the focus of this funding bid, residents in places like Buckie and Forres want more to be done to help revive their towns.

Leslie Goodison said: ” So a quick read through shows it’s not a level up for Moray but a level up for Elgin.  “As usual with Elgin it’s the be all and end all of Moray.”

Jim Grant added: “Just change your name to Elgin Council. “You can spout off about Moray Growth Deal but all your focus is always solely on Elgin!”

While former Buckie councillor Tim Eagle raised concerns.

Former Buckie councillor Tim Eagle

Mr Eagle said: “There are moments I wish I was still a councillor.  “I could be wrong but this looks 100% Elgin-centric again!

“Now whilst there are other small schemes designed to support other communities they are tiny next to the growth deal impact on Elgin and now this.

“People always used to say Elgin gets everything. Once I tried to say it wasn’t true.

“Now I’m the one saying it.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]