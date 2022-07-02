Police concerned for man spotted standing in the sea at Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Police concerned for man spotted standing in the sea at Lossiemouth

By Ellie Milne
July 2, 2022, 2:05 pm Updated: July 2, 2022, 2:15 pm
The man was in the sea near Lossiemouth East Bridge. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Police have launched an appeal for information after a man was spotted standing in the sea at Lossiemouth.

Officers attended the Seatown area, near East Bridge, after receiving reports of concern for a man at around 8.50am this morning.

However, there was no trace of him when they arrived.

The man is described as being between 30 and 40-years-old, around 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build with a bald or shaved head.

He was wearing a long sleeved dark blue top with a white band on the shoulders and biceps, black shorts and white socks.

Officers believe he had started walking towards the east, but are appealing to the public for further information.

Sergeant David Leil said: “We are looking to see if anyone has seen someone matching his description this morning, you may have information that can help us.

“Also, if you think this may have been you, please get in touch. We just want to make sure this person is okay.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 1010 quoting incident number 1020 from July 2.

