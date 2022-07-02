Police concerned for man spotted standing in the sea at Lossiemouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have launched an appeal for information after a man was spotted standing in the sea at Lossiemouth.

Officers attended the Seatown area, near East Bridge, after receiving reports of concern for a man at around 8.50am this morning.

However, there was no trace of him when they arrived.

The man is described as being between 30 and 40-years-old, around 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build with a bald or shaved head.

He was wearing a long sleeved dark blue top with a white band on the shoulders and biceps, black shorts and white socks.

Officers believe he had started walking towards the east, but are appealing to the public for further information.

Sergeant David Leil said: “We are looking to see if anyone has seen someone matching his description this morning, you may have information that can help us.

“Also, if you think this may have been you, please get in touch. We just want to make sure this person is okay.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 1010 quoting incident number 1020 from July 2.