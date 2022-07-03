Elgin Highland Games cancelled due to ‘lack of volunteers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin Highland Games cancelled due to ‘lack of volunteers’

By Michelle Henderson
July 3, 2022, 12:01 pm Updated: July 3, 2022, 12:16 pm
Elgin Highland Games have been cancelled. Pic by Bobby Nelson.
Elgin Highland Games have been cancelled. Pic by Bobby Nelson.

Efforts to revive Elgin Highland Games have failed – just one week ahead of its proposed return.

Campaigners had been busy making preparations for the return of the long-anticipated event, that was due to happen next Sunday.

The event was last held in the Moray town in 2004.

Despite the best efforts of the organising committee to get the event off the ground this year, it has been forced to pull the plug.

Announcing the decision today, organisers blamed the “lack of interest” in volunteers to join its committee.

In a statement, posted on social media, the committee said it remained hopeful a games will go ahead in 2023 .

‘It’s not to be’

Organisers said: “Today we should have been getting the final parts of the games together for what we hoped would have been a great event next Sunday.

“But unfortunately with new commitments within the original committee and a lack of interest in joining the committee from anywhere else it’s not to be.

“Hopefully some more people with an interest in joining the committee will step forward for next year so we can get this event off the ground.”

It marks the latest blow for organisers in reviving the traditional event.

In 2020, efforts were derailed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021 ongoing Covid restrictions ruined their plans.

Last year, organisers issued a desperate appeal for more volunteers to help bring their vision to life.

