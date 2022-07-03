Elgin Highland Games cancelled due to ‘lack of volunteers’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Efforts to revive Elgin Highland Games have failed – just one week ahead of its proposed return.

Campaigners had been busy making preparations for the return of the long-anticipated event, that was due to happen next Sunday.

The event was last held in the Moray town in 2004.

Despite the best efforts of the organising committee to get the event off the ground this year, it has been forced to pull the plug.

Announcing the decision today, organisers blamed the “lack of interest” in volunteers to join its committee.

In a statement, posted on social media, the committee said it remained hopeful a games will go ahead in 2023 .

‘It’s not to be’

Organisers said: “Today we should have been getting the final parts of the games together for what we hoped would have been a great event next Sunday.

“But unfortunately with new commitments within the original committee and a lack of interest in joining the committee from anywhere else it’s not to be.

“Hopefully some more people with an interest in joining the committee will step forward for next year so we can get this event off the ground.”

It marks the latest blow for organisers in reviving the traditional event.

In 2020, efforts were derailed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In 2021 ongoing Covid restrictions ruined their plans.

Last year, organisers issued a desperate appeal for more volunteers to help bring their vision to life.