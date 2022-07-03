Forres bar renamed as it is set to open under new management

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular Forres bar is being given a new lease of life ahead of its reopening later this month.

The Red Lion, formally known by locals as the Beastie Bar, has officially been renamed The Bonnie Beastie.

The Tolbooth Street premises, set to reopen to punters in a matter of weeks, will also be run by a new management team.

Both the bar and restaurant will now be run by Speylife, who also purchased The Drouthy Cobbler in Elgin last year.

The Forres-based pub is currently undergoing a major revamp, however, officials say key characteristics and features will be maintained throughout.

Refurbishment works have been under way on both the interior and exterior of the building.

Local residents have taken to social media to praise their efforts ahead of the long-anticipated grand opening.

‘Nice change for the town’

Sheila Johnson said she looks forward to visiting The Bonnie Beastie.

She said: “If your new place is half as good as The Drouthy Cobbler, it will be great.

“Looking forward to visiting.”

Tina-Marie Cooney added: “This sounds fantastic! Nice change for the town. Wonder what bands will be playing?

“Definitely on our to do list.”

Meanwhile, Ross Dustan said he is looking forward to visiting the bar upon his return to his hometown.

“Best of luck with it,” he said.

“Look forward to popping in for a pint when home later this month.”