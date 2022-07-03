Forres bar renamed as it is set to open under new management

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forres bar renamed as it is set to open under new management

By Michelle Henderson
July 3, 2022, 3:38 pm Updated: July 3, 2022, 3:49 pm
The Red Lion, Forres is transforming into the The Bonnie Beastie. Supplied by Google.
A popular Forres bar is being given a new lease of life ahead of its reopening later this month.

The Red Lion, formally known by locals as the Beastie Bar, has officially been renamed The Bonnie Beastie.

The Tolbooth Street premises, set to reopen to punters in a matter of weeks, will also be run by a new management team.

Both the bar and restaurant will now be run by Speylife, who also purchased The Drouthy Cobbler in Elgin last year.

The Forres-based pub is currently undergoing a major revamp, however, officials say key characteristics and features will be maintained throughout.

Refurbishment works have been under way on both the interior and exterior of the building.

The Red Lion pub in Forres. Picture by Google

Local residents have taken to social media to praise their efforts ahead of the long-anticipated grand opening.

‘Nice change for the town’

Sheila Johnson said she looks forward to visiting The Bonnie Beastie.

She said: “If your new place is half as good as The Drouthy Cobbler, it will be great.
“Looking forward to visiting.”

Tina-Marie Cooney added: “This sounds fantastic! Nice change for the town. Wonder what bands will be playing?

“Definitely on our to do list.”

Meanwhile, Ross Dustan said he is looking forward to visiting the bar upon his return to his hometown.

“Best of luck with it,” he said.

“Look forward to popping in for a pint when home later this month.”

