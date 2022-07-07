‘We really need the infrastructure’: Where are the schools and roads to service Moray’s thousands of new homes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘We really need the infrastructure’: Where are the schools and roads to service Moray’s thousands of new homes?

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
July 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 7, 2022, 11:53 am
Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith
Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith wants infrastructure to be in place before large housing developments are completed.

Schools, dentists and health centres should be in place before large Moray housing developments are completed.

That is the call from Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith.

Recently, issues have been stacking up.

At the moment there are no dentists in Moray accepting NHS patients. Dentists were de-registering patients at one practice.

And a lack of maternity provision at Dr Gray’s Hospital means many Moray mums have to take a 120-mile round trip to give birth in Aberdeen.

While there have been promises to reinstate a consultant-led maternity service at Dr Gray’s, which was downgraded in 2018, that is not expected to happen for almost a decade.

Elgin has also seen a housing boom in recent years.

Moray housing: 4,000 homes for Elgin

Findrassie off Lossiemouth Road to the north of the town will see 1,500 homes built, while the Elgin South Master Plan includes 2,500 houses.

Both developments include schools and community facilities and are expected to be completed in the next 20 to 25 years.

Linkwood Primary School, included in plans for the south of the town, was supposed to be open to pupils in August 2018.

But that was delayed until January last year.

In the interim, primary one children zoned for the school were taught in East End Primary close to the town centre.

Mr Keith said: “Planning applications come forward for houses that are allocated in the local plan.

Moray housing
Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

“The problem is they seem to get built quicker than the ability to make sure all the services are there.

“If there’s going to be all these houses, we really need to get these facilities in place prior to clogging up the roads and filling up the schools.

“Most of the houses being built are family homes, so it doesn’t take a lot of thought to recognise there’s a need for a maternity service.

“We really need the infrastructure in place.”

Mr Keith was elected to the council in May. He previously served from 1996 to 2007 as member for Bishopmill then Bishopmill East.

As well as improvements to health services, he wants to see plans come forward for an Elgin by-pass.

‘I’m wondering if we’re getting it right’

Mr Keith accepts there is a need for more Moray housing. He also knows that the infrastructure issues are not necessarily caused by Moray Council.

Mr Keith feels the Scottish Government needs to take action. He has pledged to lobby MSPs on the topic of Moray housing.

Mr Keith said: “When I was in the council before we had a problem with dentists. Nothing seems to have changed in the last 15 years.

“The roads in Elgin are much more congested than they used to be.

“New Elgin has expanded to the south and in the north there’s more housing and development in the coming years.

“I’m just wondering if we’re getting it right.”

Moray housing
Planning permission for 49 council houses at the Spynie Hospital site in Elgin was approved last week.

Last week the planning and regulatory services committee, which Mr Keith is a member of, approved 39 houses and 10 flats at the Spynie Hospital site off Duffus Road that will be council homes.

Agreement was also given for 48 private and 22 affordable houses at Lesmurdie Fields for Robertson Homes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]