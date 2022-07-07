‘It’s not falling down on our watch’: Army step in to work at Abbot’s House at Kinloss Abbey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It’s not falling down on our watch’: Army step in to work at Abbot’s House at Kinloss Abbey

By Lauren Robertson
July 7, 2022, 6:00 am
2 Troop, 53 Squadron from 39 Engineer Regiment and members from Kinloss Abbey Trust at the Abbot's house. Picture by Jason Hedges.
The latest phase of work to save the Abbot’s House at Kinloss Abbey from turning to rubble, has begun.

Members of the 39 Engineer Regiment from Kinloss in Moray have spent a week moving ancient stones away from the structure.

Once the area is cleared and the stones are sorted, Kinloss Abbey Trust can then use them to repair what is left of the building.

Due to the abbey’s history, the work is being supervised by architects and the team is prepared for any interesting finds.

Kirsteen Mitcalfe, chairwoman of the trust, said: “It is exciting, you don’t quite know what is going to be under those stones, as they’re ancient.

“We want to make it safe, because at the moment it’s not, so that the public can come back in.”

Moving heavy stones that have fallen from the structure. Picture by Jason Hedges.

‘It’s not falling down on our watch’

It is believed the Abbot’s House collapsed in the 1980s, with the ancient structure crumbling, leaving it in a “precarious” state.

Kinloss Abbey Trust has been working to repair various aspects of the house for years, having repaired the main abbey building around 20 years ago, but the pandemic ground progress to a halt.

Two arches have already been reinforced, as well as what would have been the main chimney, and there are plans to remove a wall that currently separates the house from the main abbey.

The troop will be working at Kinloss Abbey until the end of the week. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Tom Duff is a member of the trust and, as a retired architect, has taken a great interest in the project.

“I’m looking forward to getting this next phase of work done,” he said.

“We can then get the temporary supports out of the way and it will be secure for the foreseeable future. It’s about securing it for the next generation, that’s what we’re trying to do.

“It’s not falling down on our watch.”

The project is being overlooked by Nick Brown of NB Planning and Architecture, who Mrs Mitcalfe describes as being “passionately interested” in conserving Kinloss Abbey.

Community engagement

The trust said it is “very grateful” for the help of 2 Troop, 53 Squadron from Kinloss, who are volunteering to help preserve the abbey.

Lieutenant William Hand, who has been coordinating the group’s work since they started on Monday, said he enjoys the side of the job that enables him to get involved in the local community.

He said: “It’s a very good opportunity to do something different. One of the reasons why I joined the army was the variety of stuff you do.”

The troop got a tour of the abbey site from architect Mr Brown during its first day, which gave an insight into the significance of the work.

“It painted a picture as to why this project is more interesting than just the groundwork,” added Lt Hand.

The troop is working under archaeological supervision. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Get involved

Mrs Mitcalfe said the repair work at the abbey will take a number of years, but that she hopes it will be worth the wait.

Next steps include more work on the house’s two archways, clearing more stones and stabilising all remaining walls.

The Kinloss Abbey project relies on funding and donations, with each step a lengthy process of gaining permission and gathering funds to move forward.

If you are interested in getting involved with or donating to Kinloss Abbey Trust, find out more on their website.






