‘It’s not falling down on our watch’: Army step in to work at Abbot’s House at Kinloss Abbey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The latest phase of work to save the Abbot’s House at Kinloss Abbey from turning to rubble, has begun.

Members of the 39 Engineer Regiment from Kinloss in Moray have spent a week moving ancient stones away from the structure.

Once the area is cleared and the stones are sorted, Kinloss Abbey Trust can then use them to repair what is left of the building.

Due to the abbey’s history, the work is being supervised by architects and the team is prepared for any interesting finds.

Kirsteen Mitcalfe, chairwoman of the trust, said: “It is exciting, you don’t quite know what is going to be under those stones, as they’re ancient.

“We want to make it safe, because at the moment it’s not, so that the public can come back in.”

‘It’s not falling down on our watch’

It is believed the Abbot’s House collapsed in the 1980s, with the ancient structure crumbling, leaving it in a “precarious” state.

Kinloss Abbey Trust has been working to repair various aspects of the house for years, having repaired the main abbey building around 20 years ago, but the pandemic ground progress to a halt.

Two arches have already been reinforced, as well as what would have been the main chimney, and there are plans to remove a wall that currently separates the house from the main abbey.

Tom Duff is a member of the trust and, as a retired architect, has taken a great interest in the project.

“I’m looking forward to getting this next phase of work done,” he said.

“We can then get the temporary supports out of the way and it will be secure for the foreseeable future. It’s about securing it for the next generation, that’s what we’re trying to do.

“It’s not falling down on our watch.”

The project is being overlooked by Nick Brown of NB Planning and Architecture, who Mrs Mitcalfe describes as being “passionately interested” in conserving Kinloss Abbey.

Community engagement

The trust said it is “very grateful” for the help of 2 Troop, 53 Squadron from Kinloss, who are volunteering to help preserve the abbey.

Lieutenant William Hand, who has been coordinating the group’s work since they started on Monday, said he enjoys the side of the job that enables him to get involved in the local community.

He said: “It’s a very good opportunity to do something different. One of the reasons why I joined the army was the variety of stuff you do.”

The troop got a tour of the abbey site from architect Mr Brown during its first day, which gave an insight into the significance of the work.

“It painted a picture as to why this project is more interesting than just the groundwork,” added Lt Hand.

Get involved

Mrs Mitcalfe said the repair work at the abbey will take a number of years, but that she hopes it will be worth the wait.

Next steps include more work on the house’s two archways, clearing more stones and stabilising all remaining walls.

The Kinloss Abbey project relies on funding and donations, with each step a lengthy process of gaining permission and gathering funds to move forward.

If you are interested in getting involved with or donating to Kinloss Abbey Trust, find out more on their website.