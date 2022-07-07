World’s largest kiln opens in Buckie to meet growing global demand for malt whisky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
World’s largest kiln opens in Buckie to meet growing global demand for malt whisky

By Louise Glen
July 7, 2022, 5:47 pm Updated: July 7, 2022, 5:58 pm
Boortmalt's Charles Tozer general manager for UK and Ireland, Yvan Schaepman chief executive of Boortmalt Group and Peter Nallen chief operations and agriculture officer at Boortmalt with Douglas Ross, MP, MSP. Picture supplied by Grayling.
International malting company Boortmalt has today opened the world’s largest kiln in Buckie.

It is hoped the new kiln will allow the company to purchase more barley locally in the north of Scotland, supporting local farmers in those areas.

The kiln completes the expansion of Boortmalt’s Buckie malting plant on the Morayshire coast.

The new extension was opened by Yvan Schaepman, Boortmalt group chief executive and Douglas Ross Moray MP, and Highlands and Islands MSP.

The malting plant, under the name of Pauls Malts, has been in operation since 1974.

£150billion whisky sales by 2031

The business, which is one of the oldest malting businesses in the UK, has built the kiln and expanded its supporting buildings by 19,000 sq ft to support the growing demand for malt in whisky distilling and brewing across the globe.

Sales of whisky expected to hit £150billion by 2031.

Boortmalt opens world’s largest kiln in North East Scotland to meet growing demand for malt whisky. Picture supplied by Grayling.

The new, modern kiln measures 134ft in diameter and has a capacity to hold 600 tonnes of malt per batch.

It also boasts economical burner technology, designed to increase energy efficiency.

Boortmalt’s expansion has been completed within 12 months of breaking ground.

It will see malt production capacity increase by 50% to approximately 90,000 mega tonnes per year.

Sustainability credentials

The increased capacity will reduce the distance malt and barley will be transported each year and will improve the local supply chain efficiency, thereby helping to reduce the company’s carbon footprint.

Yvan Schaepman, chief executive Boortmalt Group, said: “We are extremely confident in the future of the malting sector, and the expansion will allow us to keep up with the high performance of our customer base.

“In less than 12 months, our people in Buckie have built the largest kiln in the world. Well done!”

Boortmalt operates in the UK as Pauls Malt. It has run its malting facility in Buckie since 1974 where it sources barley and sells its product locally, with the majority of its malt being delivered into Speyside.

It currently employs 24 people in Buckie.

Boortmalt is the world leader malting company with three million tonnes production capacity and malt sales.

The group is present on five continents with 27 malting plants.

 

