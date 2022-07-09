Traffic builds on A96 near Forres following two-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Traffic built up on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road near Forres following a two-vehicle crash.

Police received reports of the incident just after 5pm on Saturday.

The A96 was restricted in both directions around the accident but not fully closed.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a two vehicle crash on the A96 near Forres at around 5.10pm on Saturday July 9.”

A spokesman from the fire service said they were also called to the crash but that “all persons were released” from the vehicles prior to their arrival.

Traffic Scotland reported that the road had been cleared just after 7pm.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the crash.