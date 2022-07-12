RGU Graduations: Elgin graduate overcomes challenges to achieve first-class degree

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emily McNair has overcome a number of challenges to achieve a first-class degree from Robert Gordon University.

Being made redundant and starting her university journey online did not stop the 21-year-old from maintaining a positive outlook.

Today, she celebrated receiving her accounting and finance degree during a ceremony at P&J Live.

“I’m very happy, I want to do it all over again,” she said.

Miss McNair, from Elgin, studied at a military boarding school in Dunblane due to her father’s armed forces role, and then went on the complete an HND at Nescol.

“After leaving school, I had no idea what I wanted to do,” she said. “I was terrified and ended up applying for university as I felt I had to because that is what all my friends were doing.

“The idea of moving to a new city where I knew no one and living in halls with strangers left me terrified rather than excited like my friends were.”

Showing her full potential

“After speaking to my parents, I decided to withdraw my applications and do a 2+2 Degree Link instead,” she continued.

“That was the right choice as it gave me more time to discover my interests instead of committing to a four-year course that I might have struggled with or disliked and end up dropping out.

“The university was very welcoming and accommodating when I came from college.”

The 21-year-old said she is “very proud” to receive her degree and said her chosen route allowed her to show her full potential.

She described going to campus for the first time in her final year as a highlight after beginning her university journey from home the year before due to the pandemic.

Now to kickstart her career, she is working part-time as a bookkeeper and hopes to further explore her interest in tax accounting in the future, saying she is open to all opportunities.