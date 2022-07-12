RGU Graduations: Elgin graduate overcomes challenges to achieve first-class degree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

RGU Graduations: Elgin graduate overcomes challenges to achieve first-class degree

By Ellie Milne
July 12, 2022, 5:11 pm Updated: July 12, 2022, 5:15 pm
Emily McNair, from Elgin, celebrated her graduation from RGU today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Emily McNair, from Elgin, celebrated her graduation from RGU today. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Emily McNair has overcome a number of challenges to achieve a first-class degree from Robert Gordon University.

Being made redundant and starting her university journey online did not stop the 21-year-old from maintaining a positive outlook.

Today, she celebrated receiving her accounting and finance degree during a ceremony at P&J Live.

“I’m very happy, I want to do it all over again,” she said.

Miss McNair, from Elgin, studied at a military boarding school in Dunblane due to her father’s armed forces role, and then went on the complete an HND at Nescol.

“After leaving school, I had no idea what I wanted to do,” she said. “I was terrified and ended up applying for university as I felt I had to because that is what all my friends were doing.

“The idea of moving to a new city where I knew no one and living in halls with strangers left me terrified rather than excited like my friends were.”

Dominic McBeath and Emily McNair at P&J Live celebrating the RGU graduations on Tuesday. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Showing her full potential

“After speaking to my parents, I decided to withdraw my applications and do a 2+2 Degree Link instead,” she continued.

“That was the right choice as it gave me more time to discover my interests instead of committing to a four-year course that I might have struggled with or disliked and end up dropping out.

“The university was very welcoming and accommodating when I came from college.”

The 21-year-old said she is “very proud” to receive her degree and said her chosen route allowed her to show her full potential.

She described going to campus for the first time in her final year as a highlight after beginning her university journey from home the year before due to the pandemic.

Now to kickstart her career, she is working part-time as a bookkeeper and hopes to further explore her interest in tax accounting in the future, saying she is open to all opportunities.

