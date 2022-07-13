Road closed as six crews fight Ballindalloch wildfire in Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A wildfire near Ballindalloch has caused the B9008 Tomintoul road to be closed as six fire crews attend the scene.

The B9008 is currently closed between Bridge of Avon and Glenlivet.

Police have urged the public to avoid the area at this time.

The fire brigade received the call at 3.10pm on Wednesday, July 13.

They currently have six appliances at the scene. Crews have come from the following areas:

Aberlour

Tomintoul

Grantown-on-Spey

Elgin

Huntly

Ballater

They are currently using beaters, which are industrial grade rubber on the end of long handles, to put out the flames. Beaters are designed to put out wildfires.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed that the fire was still out of control at 7.10pm.

Wildfire risk continues to rise

Yesterday, the Scottish Fire Service (SFRS) announced that the risk of wildfires in the eastern areas of Scotland had been raised to “very high”.

SFRS Group Commander, Lynne Gow said: “Spring is the peak time for wildfires in Scotland when accumulated dead grass, leaves, twigs and heather acts as fuel which can spread fires quickly over a wide area.”

Last month, fire crews battled a wildfire in Moray for 18 hours near Ordiquish Earth Pillars viewpoint in Fochabers.

More to follow.