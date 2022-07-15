RGU Graduations: Buckie photographer ready to transform the north-east with creativity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Buckie graduate is determined to use the power of creativity to transform the north-east into an inclusive place full of opportunities for all.

Kellis Reid is eager to bring more cultural offering to Moray after graduating from Robert Gordon University (RGU) with a degree in communication design.

During her four years of study, the 21-year-old relished the freedom to explore new themes and ideas through photography, illustrations and innovative projects.

And although they admit there have been many ups and downs along the way over the last four years, the course has opened their eyes for the vast world of opportunities.

One of the highlights for Kellis was this year’s Gray’s School of Arts first in-person degree show since 2019 – Welcome to the Real World.

They said: “It really helped me and my peers to get excited about the prospects of showing off our work and pushed us further to create work that we’d be really proud of.

“I’m immensely proud of what we achieved, and it was so rewarding to showcase my work to members of the public and to those in the creative industry.”

Supporting the creative industry in Moray

During their studies, Kellis created an innovative collection of illustrations and graphics exploring concepts such as personal identity and emotional health.

This, along with a project focused on bringing attention to sexual harassment and the stigma surrounding conversations about it, have been few their most worthwhile experiences.

They highlighted how their time in university and participation in societies such as the RGU’s Gaming Society have boosted their confidence and mental health.

“When I started university I was really shy and didn’t want to do much,” Kellis said. “But I think my course helped me open up and take in the whole experience and fight the imposter syndrome.

While they are not in a rush to throw themselves into a job, Kellis is looking forward to utilising all they’ve learned and support the local economy and the creative offering in the north-east.

They said: “I’m so pleased to be leaving university knowing I’ve accomplished something important to me.

“It’s also rewarding to know that I’m contributing to the creative sector in Moray as traditionally, the region hasn’t supported creatives as outwardly as other professions.

“This really means a lot to me and I’m looking forward to building on the skills I’ve learnt at Gray’s School of Art and to developing the cultural offering in Moray and the north-east.

“People need creatives, because without us there are no posters, no books, no entertainment, there is nothing. We are necessary and I think people are starting to realise that.”

