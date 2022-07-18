Kayaker found dead on River Spey after emergency services called

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 51-year-old man has died after emergency crews were called to a capsized kayak on the River Spey in Moray.

Coastguards and fire rescue teams received a call from police at about 5.30pm on Sunday to attend an incident near Fochabers.

Three coastguard teams from Buckie, Burghead and Nairn were called to assist. Four teams from the fire service were also deployed.

A fire spokesman said: “We received the call from police at 5.35pm. Two water rescue boats from Elgin and Inverness were mobilised and appliances from Fochabers and Elgin attended.

“All teams had left the scene by 8pm.”

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 4.45pm on Sunday, July 17, to a report of a capsized kayak on the River Spey near Fochabers.

“Emergency services attended and a 51-year-old man was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”