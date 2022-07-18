Moray residents urged to watch out for children’s safety this summer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council is urging residents to keep a lookout for children who may be in danger or struggling this summer.

While many people will be enjoying the hot weather, Moray residents are being asked to report children protection concerns, should they suspect anything.

During the summer holidays, many children are playing outside with increased daylight hours, staying out longer and could be at risk.

The NSPCC shares several common signs to watch out for if a child is being abused.

Unexplained changes in behaviour or personality

Becoming withdrawn or anxious

Becoming uncharacteristically aggressive

Lacks social skills and has few friends, if any

Poor bond or relationship with a parent

Knowledge of adult issues inappropriate for their age

Always choosing to wear clothes which cover their body.

Samara Shah, chairwoman of the Moray Child Protection Committee, is reminding everyone to do their bit to keep children and young people safe from harm.

She said: “We should all be alert to signs that all is not well for a child or young person and to take action if we’re worried about a child’s wellbeing.

“The role of the community is to use their ears and eyes to help keep children safe from harm.

“This is particularly important when children are not at school or nursery where these things would usually be picked up. It really is always better to say something than do nothing.”

Officials say you should contact the council’s social work team, Childline or Police Scotland if you have information.