‘Very high’ risk of wildfires across north and north-east amid record temperatures

By Ellie Milne
July 19, 2022, 10:21 am
Land near Ballindalloch was left in a state of ruin by a wildfire last week. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The risk of wildfires across parts of the north and north-east has been raised to “very high” this week.

Today is expected to be the hottest day since records began in Scotland, with temperatures higher than 30C forecast in Aboyne and Aviemore.

In prolonged periods of high temperatures, the risk of a wildfire breaking out increases significantly.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has issued a wildfire warning across a number of areas, including Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

The “very high” risk rating was put in place yesterday, with the warning continuing in some parts of the Highlands and Moray until Friday.

 

Those who plan to visit rural areas over the next few days are being urged to take extra care to prevent any fires from breaking out.

Wildfires can spread very quickly and burn for days causing a risk to vast areas of land, wildlife and the welfare of nearby communities.

Most are accidental but it is very easy for a dropped cigarette or campfire ember to trigger a widespread blaze.

‘Think twice before using a naked flame’

Bruce Farquharson, SFRS deputy assistant chief officer said: “At this time of year, the ground vegetation is a combination of green growth, with a relatively high moisture content, and dead vegetation lying on top, which can easily ignite and spread quickly over a large area.

“During the next few days, I would urge the public to avoid lighting fires outdoors but, if you must, check for restrictions or permissions required by the landowner and make sure you use a fire safe pit or container that can be properly extinguished before you leave.

“We need people to be aware of how quickly things can get out of hand – the smallest outdoor ignition can spread rapidly and burn for days.

“Therefore, we are asking people to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.”

The aftermath of a wildfire at Ballindalloch last week. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Just last week, firefighters fought through the night to extinguish a wildfire near Ballindalloch.

Eight appliances were in attendance at the height of the blaze, and a helicopter was brought in to drop water on the flames.

Photos from the scene show the charred remains of the woodland where the wildfire took hold. 

Anyone who sees a wildfire is asked to call 999 and ask for the fire service.

