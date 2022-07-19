Kayaker who died in River Spey tragedy ‘always had a smile on his face’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kayaker who died in River Spey tragedy ‘always had a smile on his face’

By Ellie Milne
July 19, 2022, 3:07 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 3:15 pm
Stuart Bailey, 51, died on Sunday at River Spey. Photo from Facebook.
Stuart Bailey, 51, died on Sunday at River Spey. Photo from Facebook.

A kayaker who died in an accident on the River Spey at the weekend will be “dearly missed”, his loved ones have said.

Stuart Bailey, from Tomintoul, was with friends when his canoe capsized.

The 51-year-old’s family shared the news on social media saying he will be “dearly missed” by all who were close to him.

On Monday, they wrote: “It is with great sadness to inform you that yesterday at 4pm on July 17, Stuart Bailey tragically lost his life in a canoeing accident on the Spey River. Where he was surrounded by friends.

“We are sending love to all of his friends and family during this shocking time, this is a great loss for all and he will be dearly missed.”

People have shared their condolences in the comments, describing Mr Bailey as a “warm and kind guy” who “always had a smile on his face”.

Emergency service response

Emergency services were called at around 5.30pm on Sunday to attend an incident near Fochabers.

Police have confirmed inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 4.45pm on Sunday, July 17, to a report of a capsized kayak on the River Spey near Fochabers.

“Emergency services attended and a 51-year-old man was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.”

Three coastguard teams attended from Buckie, Burghead and Nairn, as well as two water rescue boats and two appliances from the fire service.

A fire spokesman said all teams had left the scene by 8pm on Sunday.

