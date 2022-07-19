Kayaker who died in River Spey tragedy ‘always had a smile on his face’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A kayaker who died in an accident on the River Spey at the weekend will be “dearly missed”, his loved ones have said.

Stuart Bailey, from Tomintoul, was with friends when his canoe capsized.

The 51-year-old’s family shared the news on social media saying he will be “dearly missed” by all who were close to him.

On Monday, they wrote: “It is with great sadness to inform you that yesterday at 4pm on July 17, Stuart Bailey tragically lost his life in a canoeing accident on the Spey River. Where he was surrounded by friends.

“We are sending love to all of his friends and family during this shocking time, this is a great loss for all and he will be dearly missed.”

People have shared their condolences in the comments, describing Mr Bailey as a “warm and kind guy” who “always had a smile on his face”.

Emergency service response

Emergency services were called at around 5.30pm on Sunday to attend an incident near Fochabers.

Police have confirmed inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 4.45pm on Sunday, July 17, to a report of a capsized kayak on the River Spey near Fochabers.

“Emergency services attended and a 51-year-old man was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.”

Three coastguard teams attended from Buckie, Burghead and Nairn, as well as two water rescue boats and two appliances from the fire service.

A fire spokesman said all teams had left the scene by 8pm on Sunday.