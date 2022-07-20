Concerns grow regarding safety on A96 at Brodie following recent accidents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents have become increasingly concerned about the safety of the A96 at Brodie following recent accidents.

The speed limit through the village is currently 50mph, but there are calls for this to be reduced as well as the road layout reconsidered.

Just last week, an 82-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition after a crash on the stretch of the Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Local officials have also raised concerns and are now hoping to meet with the relevant authorities to make the area safer.

Concerned residents

MSP Richard Lochhead has written to police, Moray Council, and Transport Scotland after being contacted by a number of worried residents.

“I have previously raised concerns over the road safety issues at Brodie and in recent days I’ve been contacted by a number of local residents who have serious concerns about the speed limit through the village, as well as the current road layout,” he said.

“The number of accidents on that stretch of road over the last week or so is a real concern and it is important that the police are allowed the time to establish exactly what caused each of them.”

Councillor Scott Lawrence said the concerns are “longstanding” and added: “I hope the relevant organisations will agree to meet so we can ensure local concerns are heard with a view to action being taken to improve road safety in and around Brodie.”