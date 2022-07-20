Concerns grow regarding safety on A96 at Brodie following recent accidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Concerns grow regarding safety on A96 at Brodie following recent accidents

By Lauren Robertson
July 20, 2022, 12:21 pm
Councillor Scott Lawrence and Richard Lochhead MSP at Brodie.
Councillor Scott Lawrence and Richard Lochhead MSP at Brodie.

Residents have become increasingly concerned about the safety of the A96 at Brodie following recent accidents.

The speed limit through the village is currently 50mph, but there are calls for this to be reduced as well as the road layout reconsidered.

Just last week, an 82-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition after a crash on the stretch of the Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Local officials have also raised concerns and are now hoping to meet with the relevant authorities to make the area safer.

Concerned residents

MSP Richard Lochhead has written to police, Moray Council, and Transport Scotland after being contacted by a number of worried residents.

“I have previously raised concerns over the road safety issues at Brodie and in recent days I’ve been contacted by a number of local residents who have serious concerns about the speed limit through the village, as well as the current road layout,” he said.

“The number of accidents on that stretch of road over the last week or so is a real concern and it is important that the police are allowed the time to establish exactly what caused each of them.”

Councillor Scott Lawrence said the concerns are “longstanding” and added: “I hope the relevant organisations will agree to meet so we can ensure local concerns are heard with a view to action being taken to improve road safety in and around Brodie.”

